What to Know about Extron's New Control System Power Expansion Interface

Extron is now shipping its IPL EXP PDU8L. This control system power expansion interface provides centralized 12V DC power management, monitoring, and temperature sensing. It delivers 60 watts across eight individually controllable outputs. The IPL EXP PDU8L is Ethernet enabled and features the ability to monitor power consumption while providing a temperature port and thermistor probe for tracking temperature conditions of any ambient air space or device. It is designed to be used with an IPCP Pro xi Series control processor for secure, encrypted power control of attached devices. It can also operate independently using a secure Extron API, enabling seamless integration for specialized applications or direct control via the built-in web page.

“We are excited to offer another next generation power controller to our customers,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “These compact interfaces can be used with any IPCP Pro xi Series control processor or can also function as stand-alone devices for power management, providing even greater flexibility for system designs."

The IPL EXP PDU8L is housed in a compact 1U quarter rack enclosure that offers a broad variety of mounting options, including mounting directly to Extron Basic and Universal rack shelf products, or behind a display.