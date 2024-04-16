Extron Offers New Desk Scheduling and Processing Solutions—and Vanguard dvLEDs Get Quantum Ultra Certification

Extron recently unveiled two new products and welcomed Vanguard to its Quantum Ultra Certification program. Find out all about it below.

[3 New Extron Solutions You Need to Know]

What to Know about the New DMP 44 xi Compact Audio Matrix Processor

(Image credit: Extron)

The new DMP 44 xi Digital Matrix Processor is a compact 4x4 audio mixer featuring digital signal processing with audio signal routing and control. The DMP 44 xi features four line level inputs and outputs, all offering balanced or unbalanced operation. It offers essential audio DSP tools for mixing, routing, and room optimization, such as gain, EQ, and compression. Intuitive configuration using DSP Configurator allows the DMP 44 xi to be quickly and easily set up. The DMP 44 xi is ideal for presentation applications that require line level audio matrix mixing with DSP in a small form factor.

The DSP built into the DMP 44 xi provides wide dynamic range and utilizes 24‑bit audio converters with 48 kHz sampling to maintain audio signal transparency. Several essential, easy‑to‑configure tools are available: level controls, high and low pass filters, parametric EQ filters, bass and treble shelving filters, compressor, limiter, and ducker.

TLS 300M Desk Scheduling Touchpanel Now Shipping

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron's TLS 300M Desk Scheduling Touchpanel is a 3.5-inch portrait Desk Scheduling Touchpanel that can be placed on a flat surface to provide at-a-glance space availability with a red/green LED. Its intuitive interface and seamless integration with popular calendar services offer instant visibility into available or booked spaces. Setup is quick and easy with no programming skills required. The TLS 300M is an effortless way to find and reserve desks and spaces, and view the complete day's reservations and availability, within hybrid corporate environments and educational institutions.

Featuring a tough, scratch and smudge-resistant Gorilla Glass touchscreen, the TLS 300M ensures clear visibility and long-term durability. Institutions can personalize their experience with customization options including light and dark themes, logo, background image, time and date formats, and overlay opacity.

The TLS 300M Desk Scheduling Touchpanel works with Extron Room Agent software, TouchLink Scheduling Panels, and the TLSI 201 Interactive Wayfinding Interface. Used in conjunction with the TLSI 201 Interactive Wayfinding Interface, users can view real-time space availability, status, and location information using a centralized display.

Vanguard LED Video Wall Displays Achieve Extron Quantum Ultra Certification

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron welcomed the Vanguard Axion Pro series dvLED displays to the Extron Quantum Ultra Certification program. These displays feature the Sentinel series processor. When coupled with Extron Quantum Ultra and Quantum Ultra II 8K Videowall Processors, the TAA-compliant display models have been certified for consistent, stable presentation of source content. These video wall displays have passed Extron’s extensive testing program and are now identified as “Quantum Ultra Certified".

“Video wall systems demand the highest level of stability and performance for environments from houses of worship to mission-critical ops centers and military installations,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The Quantum Ultra processor’s configurability and capabilities, such as support of 8K video, combined with Quantum Ultra Certified displays like Vanguard’s Axion Pro series, mean dependable videowall performance from integration to operation, including 24/7 applications.”

The Quantum Ultra certification program guarantees product compatibility. System designers can take comfort knowing that the image processing and display products have been tested together using established parameters, such as image acquisition, image stability, and EDID management. By specifying a Quantum Ultra Certified display, you can streamline videowall integration, reducing the need for on-site troubleshooting.