Westville Music Bowl Installs Certified Pre-Owned d&b J-Series

Yale University's Westville Music Bowl, formerly known as the CT Tennis Center, is the first arena to take advantage of the recently announced d&b audiotechnik re-manufactured certified pre-owned (CPO) program with a J-Series loudspeaker system (CPO-J).

DNR Laboratories of Watertown, CT, installed the CPO-J. “Due to timing of the CPO J-Series becoming available, it was exactly what our client required,” said Donnie Gamsjager, president, DNR. "Warranty was critical; the CPO J-Series comes with a factory warranty as a used repurposed system. It was also a huge cost savings over competitors' used systems, and even competitors' new systems, which was vital to the owner's comfort to use the repurposed system. We wanted a proven system that no one would ever think twice about. J-Series systems are proven to perform consistently day in and day out. Engineers at front of house know what they are going to get every time in every venue with the J-Series.”

[Stadium and Arena Sound]

Gamsjager added that another determining factor is the proven track record of well-controlled directivity of d&b loudspeakers. “The J-Series are known for keeping the sound forward facing and minimizing artifacts off the sides and rear of the box. The system stands on its own without subwoofers in the air that would have created a huge noise pollution issue and taken up much of the valuable rigging space," he said. "SL-SUBs’ cardioid pattern and output were attractive to the owner to keep the low end inside the venue and out of the neighborhood. d&b offers NoizCalc software that helps predict the venue’s noise emissions and provided useful data when applying for zoning and permits from the city. The best part was that the NoizCalc data was spot on when compared to the report from a third-party firm that was hired independently to analyze noise pollution under show conditions. The city is thrilled with the control of the sound coming from the venue.”

The complete system contains 28 x CPO J8/J12 (14 per side), 12 x Y8 (outfills, 6 per side), 8 x Ti10P (front fills), and 8 x SL-GSUB. Amplifiers are 30D installation models for all loudspeaker systems except for the subwoofers which are on D80 amplifiers. A dedicated computer running d&b R1 Control software is used for easy-to-work control for audio distribution of the entire system.