Webinar Today: Next-Gen Video Walls– Registration Still Open

- We’ll take that dive today at 2pm Eastern time, in a unique, interactive Webinar where we’ll analyze what’s new and what you need to know, because all LCD Video Walls are not created equal. If you aren’t up to speed on the latest advances in bezel reduction, calibration, installation and maintenance, off-board architecture designs, and integrated mounting systems, then you won’t be offering your customers the best solution possible – and you won’t be ensuring your own company’s profitability. (And we'll be looking a few really interesting case studies of wow video wall design/installation– not your father's video walls!)
Join us 2pm eastern, today. To register (free of charge), click here.