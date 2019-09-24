We Must Own Our Own Futures (Inside Higher Ed)

"We find ourselves at a precarious time in the history of higher education. Politicians and the public are increasingly questioning the value of what we do. The cost of education is rising while a population with greater need for financial aid is growing. Research and teaching are becoming more globalized at the same time that international collaboration is under scrutiny. And technological innovation is rapidly transforming the very definitions and methods of teaching and learning."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

One thing's for sure: change is always on the horizon. For institutions that want to stay agile as the higher ed landscape shifts, the time is now to focus on the future.