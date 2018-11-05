Watchfire Signs Adds Scoring to Ignite Sports Content Management Software

The What: Watchfire Signs has added football, basketball and multi-sport scoring and timing to its Ignite Sports game day content management software. Ignite Sports content management software delivers professional level sports entertainment to any facility with a Watchfire video display or virtual scoreboard.

The What Else: The new functions include a built-in scoreboard editor for layouts and appearances that bolsters branding for the home team and can be customized for each game or event. Ignite Sports makes it easy to alter timing and scoreboard information, accommodating different levels of athletic play. In addition to a built-in scoreboard editor, Ignite Sports seamlessly integrates scores, timing, live video, instant replays, crowd prompts and advertising with a drag and drop interface.

Using Watchfire’s new Ignite Sports software to power the scoreboard, display operators can divide the scoreboard content into zones, which gives them the flexibility to display one large scoreboard or a combination of graphics, videos and sponsor messages. The software’s digital panel makes it easy to create, manage and deliver game-time content, and create smart playlists to run during games. Operators can even edit content on the fly. Teams can create a dedicated advertising space and use the playlist capability to rotate ads for an additional revenue stream.

Ignite Sports also includes a large library of EasyArt professional graphics that can be used right out of the box. Text and colors can be tailored with drag and drop customization. Custom graphics and video in a wide array of media formats can be easily imported.

The Bottomline: Ignite Sports is included with each new Watchfire sports video display and virtual scoreboard. There is no annual licensing fee.