WATCH: Spinitar Creates New Education Experiences at USC

Over the past 15 years, the University of Southern California (USC) and Spinitar have successfully worked together. When USC's Fertitta Hall had 80 rooms and spaces needing advanced audiovisual solutions, they called on Spinitar and McKay Conant Hoover. The project included 20 classrooms, an experiential learning center, 51 breakout rooms, and more.

Watch the video below to learn more about the AV installed at USC's Fertitta Hall.

Students have already embraced the vision of community behind the building, according to USC's dean of the Marshall School of Business James Ellis: “We did not want students to come here to go to class and then turn around and go back to their dorms. Rather, we wanted them to stay here, to work together in groups, have something to eat, and then go to class again. That is exactly what has happened.”

Spinitar completed the Fertitta Hall project within budget and ahead of timeline. Per Spinitar’s gold-level support agreement, for the first three months after the building opened, a member of the Spinitar team was onsite at Fertitta Hall to ensure maximum uptime, troubleshooting and fixing any issues that arose. The Spinitar team continues to visit Fertitta Hall twice per year to perform preventative maintenance.