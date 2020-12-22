WATCH: Panasonic and PaintScaping Create Immersive Holiday Experience at Iconic Winterthur Museum

As we experience changes to traditional holiday season gatherings, Panasonic’s AV technology and PaintScaping have stepped in to help create an outdoor immersive experience at the iconic du Pont’s Winterthur Museum. In order to heighten the visitor experience and incorporate the museum’s additional 900-acre property, the museum partnered with PaintScaping to recreate the holiday preparations and party on the Winterthur estate.

Watch the video below to see the Panasonic PT-RQ50KU 3-Chip DLP Solid Shine 4K+ laser projector project stunning visuals onto the front of the 96,582 sq. ft. estate.