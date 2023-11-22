Watch L-Acoustics, Partners Destroy Counterfeit Speaker Systems at 'Destruction Event'

L-Acoustics hosted a destruction event to mark the disposal of counterfeit speakers recently seized following a judgment by the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, which ordered Se7ven Sounds Music to pay damages of $5 Million US dollars to L-Acoustics and granted L-Acoustics the right to destroy the 136 counterfeit professional speakers confiscated during the investigation.

During the afternoon L-Acoustics invited local rental partners to destroy several counterfeit speakers, subwoofers, and amplified controllers before delivering them to an independent sustainability firm that will recover and repurpose the fake products’ raw materials. The wood used in the cabinets will be repurposed for new wood products or renewable energy production. Metal will go toward creating home appliances, while plastic will find new life in office furniture, car parts, and containers. Any non-recyclable parts will be disposed of responsibly.

“This event allowed our partners whose businesses were impacted by this company representing counterfeit products as authentic L-Acoustics technologies to have fun while releasing some frustration,” said BJ Shaver, director of sales for the Americas at L- Acoustics, who was present at the event. “Showing the industry that we are removing these fake products from the market helps to sustain the trust that our partners, production crews, audiences, and artists place in L-Acoustics.”

Take a look at some live coverage in the video below.