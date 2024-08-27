Watch Christie Projectors Intense Projection Mapping at Electric Music Events

On Projeções’ selected Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors to play a starring role at two of São Paulo’s most prominent electronic and techno music events: Time Warp Brasil and Illusionize in Saturn.

For Time Warp Brasil’s 30th anniversary, the festival commissioned On Projeções and The Force agency to project onto the building opposite the event venue to enhance the attendees' sense of immersion and to transform the event into a visually impactful and engaging experience. On Projeções used two Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors to map abstract images and photos onto the building’s two facades, one measuring 108x89 feet (33x27 meters) and the other 39x102 feet (12x31 meters), with a total resolution of 12,068,480 pixels.

Illusionize in Saturn requested that the planet Saturn and its rings be projected where the DJ was situated. To achieve this, On Projeções used two Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors to cover a 98x66-foot (30x20-meter) surface with images simulating Saturn’s environment, with a total resolution of 3840x2160 pixels.

You can watch the end result by clicking here or down below.