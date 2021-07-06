Vyopta Introduces Advanced Experience Monitoring

The What: Vyopta has added Advanced Experience Monitoring capabilities to its Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) suite.

[The Technology Manager's Guide to Collaboration in the Post-COVID World]

The What Else: Vyopta’s new Advanced Experience Monitoring features help users quickly detect and investigate common collaboration issues by proactively identifying degraded experiences of users in key roles to catch more high-stress and/or revenue-loss related incidents. It also helps users avoid “noise” and false positives with higher thresholds and the ability to toggle between modalities and media direction and determine if issues are stemming from spiking CPU use, external problems, or from the company’s network. The capabilities are designed to empower collaboration engineers to customize settings to their particular environment and what they feel is important or relevant.

“These customized options will be crucial as collaboration and IT teams work together to set standards on the way employees are setting up their home and/or office work environment,” said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta.”This level of granularity along with troubleshooting will help IT teams make recommendations for minimum internet connectivity requirements, headsets, and other tweaks that can be made at home to create a more stable hybrid work model.”

The Bottom Line: Advanced Experience Monitoring is designed to provide technology managers with visibility into the health of their environments and the digital experience of their end users.