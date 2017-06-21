Vyoma Media Joins Digital Place Based Advertising Association

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association announced that Vyoma Media has joined the organization.



"Vyoma Media has created a vibrant network of screens that reach a captive audience with an average dwell time of 15 minutes-- a great recipe for success in the digital out-of-home space," said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA. "As a leader in out-of-home technology and monitoring, Vyoma has much to contribute to our collective efforts to grow the DOOH sector."

"Barry and his team at DPAA are doing a great job in leading the charge to increase revenue for our industry, and we are excited about becoming a part of this effort," said Shoumitro Goswami, Chief Operating Officer, Vyoma Media.