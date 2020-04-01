VuWall Offers Free Project Design Services

VuWall is furthering its sales and support during the COVID-19 crisis in order to help partners deliver much-needed video wall solutions in control rooms and collaboration rooms. To accelerate the design process of video wall projects, the company is offering AV/IT integrators and consultants free project design services that include conceptual drawings and block diagrams.

[VuWall Offers Free Visualization Tool to Help COVID-19 Coordinators on the Front Lines]

“During this time, we recognize how challenging it can be to quickly mobilize and create a visualization system that taps into the information companies need most,” said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall “Our interoperable ecosystem of products allows us to design visualization solutions that fast-track deployment, helping our integrators cut costs by reducing the time they spend designing projects and being on-site for installations.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growing demand for visualization solutions within security monitoring centers, traffic surveillance, emergency response centers, and facility monitoring and control centers. The sudden need for remote work has created a technology shift for visualization tools in control rooms and collaboration rooms. As integrators and consultants are faced with this immediate demand, VuWall is ready to assist and educate them on how to adapt to the changing ways that end users are now working. The company is also using its expertise to design video wall projects and ensure they launch quickly and efficiently. VuWall’s customer experience team is dedicated to providing a consistent, personal, and customized offering to clients throughout the entire process, from the design phase to commissioning. In addition, VuWall will offer online CTS certified training to qualified integrators and consultants who wish to design their own projects.