VR Days Europe Delivers New Realities

The VR Days Europe festival, which took place in Amsterdam on 25-27 October, hit record attendance and participation from speakers, attendees and exhibitors.



The three-day event explored the latest Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality content, technology and production techniques being used in entertainment and enterprise businesses - including those closely aligned with AV.

Integrated Systems Events, producers of the Integrated Systems Europe, worked closely with VR Days Europe on the production of this year’s festival. ISE’s involvement in VR Days Europe is a precursor to the exhibition organiser’s commitment to develop ‘XR’ content and features at ISE 2018.

“VR Days Europe was a success and one that we are proud to have been involved with. We saw over 600 attendees at the one-day conference and representatives from 47 countries at the festival," said Mike Blackman, Integrated Systems Events Managing Director. "Equally as positive was the 42% increase in exhibitors to over 100. For ISE it was great to be involved and to experience the positive energy being generated by this vibrant market sector. It is exciting to think about what we can now prepare to showcase at ISE.”

VR Days Europe featured a wide range of events in two Amsterdam locations. The DeLaMar Theatre hosted a one-day conference while the remainder of the festival took place in the Kromhouthal in the north east of the city. In total over 1,700 attendees attended a diverse range of seminars, workshops, start-up presentations, tutorials, keynotes, expert tracks, cinema showcases, an awards ceremony and numerous networking opportunities.

“I saw many people getting inspired by what they saw and heard," said Benjamin de Wit, VR Days Festival Director. "For me this what the festival brings uniquely to this market. It is out of this facilitated, creative environment that attendees can identify new business opportunities and learn new skills. There is so much more on the horizon, both for VR Days Europe and for ISE.”

ISE 2018 will feature a range of exhibition and conference features dedicated to showcasing the latest in Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality (XR) products and solutions.

A new 500sqm XR Technology Zone has been located in the Park Foyer, at the rear of Hall 8 in the RAI Amsterdam. The centrepiece of the XR Technology Zone will be provided by Holovis. The company is a world leader in sensory experience design in the entertainment, industrial, and retail sectors. An XR Hub will also be placed at the rear of the Park Foyer and will host a range of XR workshops and presentations throughout the show.