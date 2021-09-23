Voting Opens for 2021 SCN Installation Product Awards

The finalists for the 2021 SCN Installation Products Awards have been revealed and it’s up to you, our readers, to select the most innovative product in each category.
The ballot will remain open until Friday, Oct. 1. Scroll through the galleries below to review the nominees and then click here to vote.
The winning products will be announced at InfoComm on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Most Innovative Audio Hardware (8 nominees)
ClearOne BMA 360
The BMA 360 with Voice Lift and Camera Tracking technology is the world’s most technologically advanced beamforming microphone array ceiling tile delivering unrivaled audio performance and deployment ease. It’s the industry’s only ultra wideband, frequency-invariant beamforming mic array with uniform gain response across all frequency bands. With 6G Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) and FiBeam™ technology, conference participants experience natural and full-fidelity audio across all beams and within a single beam.
Shure Microflex® Advance™ MXA710 Linear Array Microphone
The Microflex® Advance™ MXA710 Linear Array Microphone is designed for high-quality audio capture in premium AV conferencing environments. The sleek, linear form factor allows for placement virtually anywhere in a meeting space, including on a wall, around a display, ceiling, or into a conference room table. Available in two lengths and three colors, the MXA710 includes proprietary Shure IntelliMix® DSP and Autofocus™ technology that provides all the processing needed for echo and noise-free conference audio.
L-Acoustics K3 compact line array
Satisfying all the requirements for audiences of 1,000 to 10,000, K3 is a true full-range line source. K3 integrates 12” transducers to deliver large-format system performance but is dimensioned in a typical 10” compact format. With reduced subwoofer and amplification needs, K3 deployment is fast, simple, sustainable, and economical. This powerful loudspeaker boasts an optimized mechanical design for reduced weight and integrates easily into venues with space restrictions.
L-Acoustics Ai Series
A Series delivers outstanding concert performance and reliability for audiences from 50 to 500. Mounted on a pole, stacked, or flown in vertical or horizontal arrays, A Series combines plug-and-play ease and adjustable coverage with exceptional sound and global brand acceptance making it perfect for integration in projects of any size or complexity. Welcome to the best sound.
Clear-Com FreeSpeak Edge Base Station
Station-IC is a virtual desktop client that provides a scalable intercom user station on WindowsOS and MacOS computers. Connecting to Eclipse HX IP-capable matrices or LQSeries IP Interfaces, Station-IC provides access to the system’s resources which can include one-to-one, one-to-many, partyline, ISO and IFB communication in addition to call signals and logic controls. Individual keyset listening levels help users focus on specific channels while monitoring others. All functionalities can be tailored to each user.
1 SOUND Tower LCC44
The LCC44 is a cardioid column line array with Clarity© technology. It incorporates (4) front-facing 4” drivers coaxially-mounted to (4) 1.4” compression drivers each with a proprietary waveguide. Additionally it has (3) rear-facing 4” full range drivers. The rear-facing drivers combine with the front-facing drivers to achieve extended low frequency response. The rear-facing drivers also provide 20 dB cancellation of the low-mid frequencies that “wrap around” the enclosure.
Crestron Electronics Crestron Flex Phones (UC-P10-T-HS)
The new Crestron Flex Phones provide a premium voice-over-IP phone solution for use with the Microsoft Teams® intelligent communications platform. It provides superior voice calling, full‑duplex hands‑free conferencing, a consistent user experience of the Microsoft Teams touch screen UI, simple operation with comprehensive call and contact management features, built‑in calendaring, and one-touch meeting joins in an elegant desktop design.
Just Add Power 2GΩ/3G ST1 Sound Transceiver
Just Add Power’s 2GΩ/3G ST1 Sound Transceiver is an audio-only component that functions as either an input or output, allowing integrators to easily add a stereo audio source to any system, or to extract stereo audio from an existing transmitter. By combining the transceiver with transmitters and receivers in the same installation, integrators can mix audio and video in new and unique ways.
Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory (7 nominees)
C2G Retractable Universal Mount 4K HDMI® Dongle Adapter Ring with Color Coded Mini DisplayPort™, DisplayPort, and USB-C® / C2G30029
C2G’s Retractable Universal 4K HDMI Dongle Adapter Ring is the perfect addition to any meeting space or wherever you need to be connected. The standard configuration includes the adapters to connect nearly any device to an in-room display while supporting up to a 4K video resolution. This adapter ring has color-coded HDMI to DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, and USB-C dongle adapters, as well as a customizable integrated pull tab. Backed by a lifetime warranty.
FSR International Smart-Way Device Boxes
ADA-compliant Smart-Way Raceway, a cost-effective wire management system, allows installation in or on carpet, wood, tile, or laminate flooring to get power, data and AV across the room. Smart-Way now offers three international device box options that can be used with dual or single 45mm modular sockets. International configurations include: two openings for power inserts; openings for one power insert and one Decora opening; and openings for one power insert and two Decora openings.
RP Visual Solutions Wallmate Crestron FLEX Plate Integration System
Wallmate Crestron FLEX Plate is the first and only in-wall plate system that is tested and approved by Crestron. Wallmate Crestron FLEX device plate replaces the standard Wallmate Systems peripheral plate to seamlessly support additional FLEX devices while maintaining Crestron’s warranty. We designed the FLEX plate to easily mount the FLEX system components using precisely placed holes on the FLEX plate.
ACE Backstage Co. 174SLBK Stage Pocket Accessory for dLive Expander
Supporting fixed stage applications, the 174SLBK Stage Pocket accepts one A&H dLive DT/DX-164 or DiGiCo A164 Expander providing on-stage access and protection of digital I/O while simplifying the install. Standard analog cable runs are eliminated. Use network cable to daisy-chain Stage Pockets to dramatically reduce the typical project scope and add additional customized connectivity to each location to support project specifics including duplex power.
LynTec Narrow Profile Panelboards
LynTec’s Narrow Profile Panels utilizes the same Square D Powerlink motorized circuit breaker hardware platform as the standard RPC and LCP panels but requires significantly less horizontal wall space. Only a mere 9 inches wide, the column-width panels pack in performance, housing up to 42 controllable circuit breakers. It can be mounted inside a 10” structural support column in the building or on the rigging, much closer to end loads that the panel is powering.
Tripp Lite DisplayPort to HDMI over CaT6 Extender Kit, KVM Support, 4K 60Hz, 4:4:4, PoC, HDCP 2.2, 230 ft. (B127A-1A1-BDBH)
Transmitter/receiver kit extends a 4K signal via Cat6 cable from a DisplayPort source to an HDMI display up to 230 ft. away. Supports UHD resolutions up to 4K @ 60 Hz (4:4:4) for crystal-clear video. Power over Cable (PoC) technology provides power to either end via Cat6 cable. DIP switch selection allows bi-directional IR or USB function for controlling the source. Compliant with the Federal Trade Agreements Act (TAA) for GSA Schedule purchases.
FSR Modular Linx System (MLS)
The Modular Linx System (MLS) elegantly distributes reconfigurable power that is easily installed under the surface with a power distribution box at each point. 20 amp AC power circuits create a relocatable and reusable modular system for applications that benefit from daisy-chained power distribution. MLS utilizes a patented locking connector designed for a small form factor. The UL-listed system can distribute power to a maximum of 20 AC outlets on each circuit.
Most Innovative Collaboration Product (12 nominees)
Xilica Gio USB
Xilica Gio USB enables BYOD for the workplace of the future. A sleek, unobtrusive USB-to-Dante interface, Gio USB mounts under table or behind a display, and enables room PCs and laptops to join the installed audio system, so everyone can participate a meeting regardless of their device. Powered by PoE and connected with a single Category cable, Gio USB is ideal for multi-room conferencing and collaboration facilities.
ClearOne UNITE® 180
The UNITE 180 ePTZ professional camera provides a complete 180-degree panoramic field-of-view with “real-time stitching” to achieve various viewing modes for any environment. Designed for professional-quality visual collaboration, conferencing, UC applications, distance learning, and more, the UNITE 180 offers six unique viewing mode options and a panoramic view for the ultimate in camera flexibility. The UNITE 180 is compatible with all popular cloud-based video collaboration applications including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space and others.
Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Samsung Flip 2 Interactive Whiteboard, WM55R
The Samsung Flip 2 is an intuitive, easy-to-use 55”, 65” and 85” digital board that is paving the way for a new era of learning. Enabling users to write on any background with flexible image editing and content navigation, this versatile display is suitable for all collaborative environments. Bringing immersive touch technology with newfound accuracy through intuitive drawing, the Flip line continues to introduce features that seamlessly integrate innovative and inspiring technology into the classroom.
Middle Atlantic Products FlexView™ Conferencing Cart with HuddleSHOT FC
Another exciting product collaboration from Legrand | AV! This solution from Middle Atlantic and Vaddio was meticulously designed by our engineers to include all the necessary components for a videoconferencing system in small to medium collaboration spaces. The FlexViewTM Conferencing Cart with HuddleSHOT FC makes installation and usability a breeze for installers and end-users alike, not to mention specification with 1 part number … did we mention it’s only 1 part number?
Crestron Electronics Crestron Flex MM (UC-MM30-T)
Crestron Flex MM is a sleek and compact best-in-class audio and video conferencing solution and an easy-to-use, deploy, and manage tabletop meeting and collaboration system. With native Microsoft Teams® or Zoom Rooms™ software, Crestron Flex MM is ideal for small workspaces both in the corporate and home office. Crestron Flex MM meets the demands of today’s increased UC capacity, bringing an upgraded hybrid experience to any meeting space.
Tripp Lite Mobile Interactive Display with Heavy-Duty and Lithium-Ion Battery System, 4K, 65 in. (DMCSTP65CBP)
The 65 in. interactive touchscreen with Windows 10 PC, Android OS and rolling stand promotes team brainstorming and collaboration sessions. 4K touchscreen display ideal for interactive presentations. Heavy-duty mobile stand with 4 in. swivel casters moves where the meeting is. Lithium-ion battery system allows up to 90 min. of use without plugging into outlet. Detachable HD webcam captures entire meeting area for sharing anywhere.
Hall Technologies HIVE Control
HIVE is control, but it's more than that, too. It will incorporate control, asset management, room booking, monitoring, analytics and more. HIVE is the glue that will enable collaboration between technologies and people and will do it thru an app-based delivery solution that no AV manufacture has ever done before.
AVer Information Inc. AVer TR313 4K AI Auto Tracking Camera
The AVer TR313 AI Auto Tracking Camera delivers professional-grade lectures, sermons, trainings or whatever you want to stream! Featuring 12X optical zoom, 8MP camera and 4K resolution to produce the highest quality productions. Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology allows you to track your speaker (full or half body) or pre-set shoot zone without a dedicated camera operator. Includes 3G-SDI/HDMI/IP/USB output, PoE+, Visca control, and compatibility with all popular video platforms.
Shure Stem Ecosystem™
The Stem Ecosystem™ provides AV/IT users with the freedom to mix-and-match devices to create the perfect set-up in any meeting, allowing anyone to easily design, install, and manage collaboration spaces. Stem Ecosystem solutions are backed by a robust platform of tools designed to make the process of adopting new, or leveraging existing technology, effortless. Stem Ecosystem solutions include wall and table speakerphones, a ceiling microphone, a dedicated control device and a central hub.
Bose Videobar™ VB1 all-in-one USB conferencing device
The Bose Videobar™ VB1 is an all-in-one USB conferencing device that brings premium audio and video to meeting areas — from huddle spaces to medium-sized rooms. With single-cable connectivity, the Bose VB1 integrates seamlessly with existing platforms, enhancing popular third-party platforms including Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts Meet, Zoom, and more. A 4K ultra-HD camera with autoframing delivers crystal-clear video, so remote participants feel included. Proprietary Bose sound supports ensures voices on the call sound natural.
QSC Q-SYS Core Nano Processor
The Q-SYS Core Nano offers network-only audio I/O processing and control, designed for lower network channel capacity or targeted processing requirements. Built on the same software foundation as the rest of the Q-SYS portfolio, the Core Nano is optimized for collaboration. It includes USB integration with major web conferencing applications, eight channels of AEC, up to two VoIP softphones, software-based Dante to enable modern microphones, and a Q-SYS Control engine for third-party device integration.
LG Business Solutions USA LG TR3DJ Interactive Whiteboards
The new LG TR3DJ Interactive Whiteboards are a series of cost-competitive, technology-agnostic displays designed to take teaching and learning to the next level. Available in 65-, 75- and 86-inch models, the digital boards feature IPS display panels for wide viewing angles and 4K Ultra HD resolution for presenting detailed content at a large scale. The displays support virtually any learning management system, cloud drive, or online conferencing platform for in-person or hybrid/remote learning.
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product (8 nominees)
Samsung Electronics America Inc. Kiosk, KM24A
First of its kind on the market, the Samsung Kiosk was designed with customers and retailers in mind. An innovative self-service solution that’s ready to use out of the box, it contains a speaker, printer, scanner and payment solution powered by Samsung’s proven SoC (System on Chip) technology. With easy installation options, sleek design, streamlined management, and multi-layered security protection with anti-microbial screen, The Kiosk is a simplified and flexible approach for in-store interactions.
VOD Visual Fusion
Fusion is a smart, all-in-one digital billboard. With connectivity, diagnostic tools and a comprehensive monitoring platform built in, no additional media players, switchers or analytics devices are needed. Its sleek, lightweight profile means it can digitize any space from retail to roadside. It also features an energy efficient design thanks to efficient heat dissipation. To ship, the cabinets fit into one compact box with a modular design that simply clips together for efficient installations.
Epson America Inc. PowerLite 805F Full HD 1080p Ultra Short-throw Laser Projector
Delivering exceptional illumination, Epson’s PowerLite 805F ultra short-throw laser projector offers low-maintenance, intelligent software and powerful projection to unleash impactful experiences practically anywhere. Leveraging Epson’s 3LCD laser technology, Full HD resolution and up to 5,000 lumens, it delivers up to 130 inches of true-to-life images with 360-degree placement to transform a variety of spaces. Built-in content management software and a compatible creative content projection app allows users to easily create custom content and amazing effects.
Planar® MGP Series
Planar® MGP Series fine pitch LED video wall displays offer seamless, front-service, high resolution visual experiences, at a value similar to tiled LCD video walls or front projection. Available in 1.2, 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches, Planar MGP Series cabinets feature a 16:9 aspect ratio, enabling pixel pitches to achieve Full HD and 4K resolutions. It’s ideal for budget-conscious applications upgrading legacy display technology, including signage, higher education and house of worship.
Sharp NEC Display Solutions ActiveScene™
A game-changing solution that transforms glass into dynamic displays, ActiveScene™ makes use of previously underutilized space. With Avery Dennison’s Vela™ smart window film, ActiveScene can be retrofitted to any glass surface. Controlled electronically, the film becomes opaque upon command, creating a canvas for a unique AV projection. ActiveScene can turn glass storefronts into advertising displays, conference room walls into privacy screens or video canvases, glass-fronted museum vignettes into engaging history lessons, and more.
22Miles Protection-as-a-Service (PaaS) | 22M_PaaS_Suite1
22Miles developed Protection as a Service (PaaS) Suite as series of integrated technology capabilities that make up a customizable software platform, designed to meet the challenges businesses of all types face. The suite offers organizations customizable tools for screening, wayfinding, hoteling, hotdesking, and visual communication features for real-time information updates. These technologies address the challenges associated with viral-spread, the shifting safety measures of social distancing, and logistical issues management faces in the return to work.
LG Business Solutions USA LG Versatile LSCA and Ultra Slim LSCB
The Versatile LSCA and Ultra Slim LSCB are two indoor DVLED display series, which offer flexible, high-performing and easy-to-install options ideal for environments such as office lobbies, shopping malls, hotels, transit hubs and stadiums. The Versatile LSCA Series is designed for fixed installation and provides users with an option ideal for larger public installations, whereas the Ultra Slim LSCB Series is ideal for close-up viewing and designed specifically to be flexible for rentals and staging.
ViewSonic Corp. ViewSonic® LD216-251 All-in-One Direct View LED Display
The ViewSonic® LD216-215 is an all-in-one Direct View LED commercial display solution. At 216 inches, it is equivalent to 16 55-inch panels, and designed to deliver high-impact messaging. Features include 1080p resolution, 600 nits brightness, 2.5mm pixel pitch, 4,400Hz refresh rate and 120% Rec.709 color. It’s equipped to play multimedia from internal storage or external devices. It comes with all the components that allow two people to complete an installation in just a few hours.
Most Innovative Emerging Technology (5 nominees)
Crestron Electronics Crestron and Microsoft Teams® Panels
Crestron and Microsoft Teams® Panels allow workers to easily navigate their day with a superior level of options, performance, and responsiveness. The ability to gather, share, and act on room scheduling data in real time helps keep employees and management efficient and compliant with reconfigured safety protocols.
L-Acoustics L-ISA Studio Software Suite
L-ISA Studio puts the powerful, intuitive spatial audio production and mixing tools of L-ISA technology into the hands of sound creators wishing to create anywhere. Users can easily plug into their favorite DAW and transform their mix without transforming their workflow. Immersive audio pre-production can be done anywhere and played back with headphones, or in 5.1, 7.1.4 or 12.0 studio formats. L-ISA Studio opens a new world of sound possibilities for creators and artists alike.
1 SOUND Panorama MS34
The MS34 is a two-channel point source loudspeaker system featuring MONO+STEREO speaker technology. Utilizing the accompanying M+S CONTROLLER, the LR (stereo) signal is split into Mono (mid), plus Stereo (sides). The MS34 then decodes this signal, sending the Mono signal to the middle speaker and the derived LR stereo signal to the left and right speakers. All listeners in the sound field will hear a phase-coherent mono signal surrounded by spacious stereo imaging.
Clear-Com Station-IC Virtual Client
AtlasIED Atmosphere Ambient Noise Compensation and X-ANS sensor
The Atmosphere X-ANS ambient noise sensor from AtlasIED utilizes patented adaptive filtering technology rather than a microphone to accurately measure the noise level of a commercial environment and adjust automatically without picking up voice. The information is transmitted to the audio processor as data--not as voice programming—lending more enhanced security and volume adjustment accuracy than conventional ambient noise sensors that simply send audio to the processor for analysis and compensation.
Most Innovative IoT Product (2 nominees)
Crestron Electronics Crestron XiO Cloud
Crestron XiO Cloud® is a unifying cloud-based platform for remotely provisioning, monitoring, and managing devices across an enterprise or an entire client base. This revolutionary platform enables organizations to simultaneously configure and deploy an unlimited number of Crestron products, thereby reducing installation time by up to 90%.
Liberty AV Solutions Arranger
Introducing Arranger, an AV software server application designed to configure and manage AVoIP endpoints and AV systems with easy-to-build user interfaces with no programing skills required. Just as Important as the software is the powerful and reliable hardware host – Arranger is designed to fully leverage the powerful capabilities of all Digi IP hardware. One software platform to build, manage and control all Digi IP and A/V devices on a network for many vertical applications.
Most Innovative Mounting Solution (5 nominees)
Chief Tempo™ Flat Panel Floor Support System (AVSFSS)
Today, installing AV into corporate environments requires limited site visits and personal contact, making inspections and remediation difficult. Additionally, the need to increase collaboration with dual-display video conferencing is on the rise. The Tempo™ Flat Panel Floor Support System uses the floor instead of the wall to support displays. This eliminates the need for wall inspection and remediation for time and cost savings across large rollouts while maintaining a low profile.
Tripp Lite Rolling TV/Monitor Cart for 37” to 70” Flat-Screen Displays, Rotating Portrait/Landscape Mount. (DMCS3770ROT)
Heavy-duty mobile TV/monitor stand with 90° rotatable mount allows one-touch transitions between portrait and landscape modes no tools needed. Supports most flat-panel monitors and interactive displays from 37 to 70 in. Heavy-duty casters enable smooth rolling and lock to secure the cart at rest. +5° tilt offers an ergonomic angle for writing on a whiteboard or interactive display. Supports screens up to 154 lbs. Laptop shelf supports up to 11 lbs.
RP Visual Solutions Wallmate Surface
On-wall single panel mount that can be mounted on top of drywall, concrete, or block walls. Wallmate Surface features a left-to-right swing to access removable peripheral plates for easy equipment assembly and service. Wallmate Surface supports displays 55” to 75” and up to 150 lbs.
RP Visual Solutions Wallmate T-UP
On-wall single panel mount that can be mounted on top of drywall, concrete, or block walls. Wallmate T-UP features an up-down swing with lift assist to access removable peripheral plates for easy equipment assembly and service. Wallmate T-UP supports displays 75 to 100” and up to 250 lbs.
RP Visual Solutions Wallmate 32B
Wallmate 32B in-wall single-panel mount integrates the back box, display mounting plate, and AV device mounting into a complete system while maintaining a thin panel-to-wall profile. Wallmate 32B features interchangeable compatible mounting plates, mounts directly to studs, and has an X-ARM system to support weight without bending or flexing. Wallmate 32B’s steel back box includes electrical knocks for conduits and single gang boxes as well as expandable storage space using a rear aux box.
Most Innovative Signal Management Product (3 nominees)
Liberty AV Solutions Advanced HDMI 2.0 Over AVX Extender Set with eARC, Control, & Ethernet (DL-AVX2100-H2)
The AVX HDMI 2.0 eARC Extender transmits flawless zero-latency video up to 4K60 4:4:4, HDR, Dolby Vision, Multi-Channel Audio, eARC / ARC, Pass Gigabit Ethernet, and Control Signals up to 100 meters. AVX technology ensures ultimate performance without the need for shielded cable on most installations. Provides smooth motion picture, more stable graphics and a more dynamic gaming experience when sending signals from your computer, DVD, or gaming devices thanks to its uncompressed HDMI technology.
Vanco EVMX88PRO
The Vanco Evolution 4K 8x8 HDBaseT™ Audio and Video Matrix sends up to 8 HDMI signals to up to 8 HDBaseT outputs, with mirrored HDMI outputs for up to 16 total outputs. It transmits 4K@60Hz, 4:4:4, and HDR up to 131 feet/40m over Cat6. It can also send audio or ARC to up to 8 zones via digital optical outputs.
VuWall TRx 3.1 Centralized Management Platform
TRx 3.1, VuWall’s next-gen platform, is unique in combining AV-over-IP distribution and advanced multi-video wall and KVM management. TRx is a unified centralized platform used to configure, manage and distribute virtually any source type to any display with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface. TRx ensures interoperability in a multi-brand AV-over-IP infrastructure. TRx even allows users to easily create customized control panels to run on any mobile device, without any programming.
Most Innovative Streaming Product (3 nominees)
Epiphan Video Pearl Nano
Pearl Nano offers the ultimate blend of portability and versatility with a refined yet robust feature set that includes ingestion, encoding, HDMI pass-through, and recording. Use Nano as a powerful and reliable video distribution device or contribution encoder, or leverage the device’s streaming and recording functions as part of a more complex setup with additional production capabilities.
PTZOptics PT-Superjoy-G1
The Superjoy camera control joystick offers serial and network-based control over PTZ cameras, allowing users to adjust pan, tilt, and zoom and fine-tune settings including focus, iris/shutter, and red and blue gain. The Superjoy is configurable with up to 255 camera presets, including 9 push-button “quick presets.” It also features four customizable buttons that can be programmed to trigger “super presets” sending commands via HTTP, UART, TCP or UDP to practically any network-based device.
Visionary Solutions Inc. PacketAV™ Duet Wallplate Encoder
The new PacketAV™ Duet Wallplate Encoder is the world’s first HDMI over IP wall plate with built-in Bluetooth connectivity. The PacketAV™ Duet Wallplate Encoders provide powerful 4K UHD Video and Dante™ /AES67 audio embedding / de-embedding, with internal VLAN tagging capability to separate Audio & Video network traffic as needed over a single Gigabit Ethernet (PoE) port, now with built-in bi-directional Bluetooth® wireless audio connectivity.
Most Innovative Video Conferencing Product (6 nominees)
AVer Information VB130 4K VideoBar with Built-in Lighting
AVer’s VB130 is a versatile, enterprise-grade USB video bar with high-quality 4K video and dual fields of view, including 90-degree and 120-degree views, and a privacy shutter for peace of mind. The VB130 combines five levels of automatic, intelligent fill-in lighting with exceptional beamforming audio technology with a five-microphone array to ensure resonant sound — creating a dynamic conferencing solution. Featuring SmartFrame, the VB130 supports contactless AI-triggered viewing-angle adjustments meant to perfectly frame meeting participants.
ClearOne Versa™ Mediabar™
The Versa Mediabar is ClearOne’s first professional quality all-in-one audio and video capture device that features a built-in 4K Ultra HD camera with a 110-degree ultra wide-angle field of view and a four-element microphone array with 360-degree voice pickup. An intelligent DSP provides acoustic echo cancellation and automatic noise reduction to ensure crystal-clear audio capture. Additionally, the camera combines electronic pan, tilt, and zoom functions with artificial intelligence to enable auto-framing and people tracking.
Mersive Solstice Conference
Solstice Conference is a new class of Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) room solution that delivers agnostic room conferencing and enhances collaboration between onsite and remote participants with Solstice’s rich, multi-participant content sharing. By leveraging the conferencing applications running on users’ laptops – including Zoom, Teams, and Webex – and providing wireless connectivity to the room display and audio-video peripherals, Solstice delivers a touchless, easy-to-use room system that is completely driven by users’ own devices.
Crestron Electronics Crestron Flex
Crestron Flex is a unified communications and collaboration platform designed for the modern workplace. It provides the flexibility to create a room system, add a device, or turn any space into a dynamic collaboration setting. In response to the fast-evolving workplace and education landscape, Crestron was uniquely positioned to expand the Crestron Flex platform with new purpose-built technology solutions that deliver intuitive collaboration experiences to businesses around the world.
Hall Technologies EMCEE200
EMCEE200 is a seamless multiview presentation switcher scaler with Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-Over-Picture (POP) capabilities. It can process up to four 4K@60 video sources with zero latency and gives “CONFIDENCE” and “PRESENT” HDMI outputs in different window layouts. With a built-in dual MIC mixer and a wide range of Audio Embedding and De-Embedding options, EMCEE is a perfect companion for any type of presentation.
Vaddio IntelliSHOT ePTZ USB Camera
Vaddio’s IntelliSHOT® professional USB camera makes video collaboration and streaming classes easy and effortless. Whether auto-framing people around a conference table or tracking the classroom instructor, the IntelliSHOT ePTZ camera delivers stunning, fool-proof performance. Free remote management and advanced auto-framing configuration allow integration partners to remotely fine-tune system performance for every environment. Use in larger spaces with its 30x zoom and connect room audio with the built-in audio mixer for an all-in-one videoconferencing system.
Most Innovative Video Display Product (6 nominees)
Samsung Electronics America Inc. The Wall, Model IWA
Engineered for longevity and configured for flexibility, The Wall (IWA Series) makes a lasting impression in any business/retail environment. Its colossal screen measures in at over 1,000 inches while remaining completely customizable in a variety of positions and easier than ever to install thanks to new wireless docking connections. Unmatched in brightness control, contrast and color precision, The Wall is a one-of-a-kind microLED display that delivers top performance for a limitless entertainment experience.
VOD Visual The Edge 55"
The world’s first true LED videowall solution with an innovative cabinet design that allows displays to evolve by changing the modules to reduced pixel pitches. Featuring front serviceability, these lightweight and sleek panels aid efficient installations, mounting directly to the wall. Designed for sustainable spaces, the panels run cool and power consumption is reduced by 75% due to efficient heat dissipation. Aesthetically, superior image quality is achieved with high dynamic range and vivid colour gamut.
Planar® DirectLight® Ultra™ Series
The Planar® DirectLight® Ultra™ Series line of MicroLED video wall displays delivers always-on, high performance, high resolution display experiences with the finest pixel pitches from 0.6 to 0.9 millimeters for mission-critical and the most refined applications. Planar DirectLight Ultra Series presents several display technology advancements that, in combination, deliver big performance with MicroLED technology, off-board power supply, proprietary alignment technology and the powerful Planar® WallDirector™ Video Controller and corresponding video wall management software.
LG Business Solutions USA LG Direct View LED Ultimate Business Display
Available for both indoor and outdoor installations, LG’s DVLED Ultimate Business Displays are designed to simplify the entire process of ordering, delivering, installing and calibrating displays for a wide range of commercial applications. The new models come in 25 size configurations from 81 inches to as large as 589 inches (49 feet) and aspect ratios in both 16:9 and 32:9 ultra stretch formats.
Sony Electronics FW-100BZ40J
Sony’s 100-inch BRAVIA Professional FW-100BZ40J Display combines bright, beautiful 4K HDR pictures with business-friendly features. The screen’s powerful Cognitive Processor XR uses cognitive intelligence to deliver imagery optimized for human vision, with amazing color, contrast, and clarity for maximum impact in digital signage applications in corporate, retail, and education. A built-in Android OS, SoC platform, Pro Mode and direct connection through wireless devices ensure easy customization, and a seamless user experience.
Optoma Creative Touch IFP-5 Series
Available in 65”, 75”, and 86” formats, the Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels feature 4K UHD resolution, multiple easy-to-use annotation tools and extensive connectivity features for sharing and collaboration in classrooms, boardrooms and other professional environments. Compatible with all major platforms, software and peripheral hardware, Optoma’s 5-Series IFPs include Vizetto’s Reactiv SUITE™ to transform presentations into powerful storytelling moments and a quick-draw pen that instantly activates the whiteboard application, saving time and energy.
Most Innovative Video Processing Product (9 nominees)
Just Add Power MaxColor™ 4K60 Series
Just Add Power’s new MaxColor™ 4K60 series of transmitters and receivers natively supports 4K60 in and out, allowing end-users to play 4K Ultra HD video from their growing number of 4K sources and devices. It leverages the existing network infrastructure for a fast, affordable 4K upgrade path and limitless matrix. 4K 12-bit video can be distributed over existing Cat5/Cat6 cable, eliminating the expense of upgrading to fiber and buying costly network switches.
Datapath Ltd. Aetria
Aetria from Datapath allows integrators and end users to design and configure complex control room systems, including multiple video walls. Aetria’s power makes content sharing easy to control and is an ambitious solution that integrates both the delivery process and the management of complex AV environments, making it suitable for small to very large installations. With built in diagnostics and security Aetria monitors all connected components to ensure smooth and secure operation.
Kramer VW-4
This videowall driver presents a scalable and secure solution without the excessive cost. Designed for configurations from 2x2 to 8x8, one video input and four HDMI outputs deliver an easy to configure, scalable solution, negating the need for a 4x4 driver to create a 4x2 wall, equating to cost savings of up to 80%. The hardware-based solution and closed system increases reliability and security, with plug-and-play wired connectivity that once in place requires no adjustments.
Visionary Solutions Inc. PacketAV™ DUET 2 Encoder and Decoder
PacketAV™ DUET 2 Encoder and Decoder, the world’s first AV-over-IP endpoints with built-in USB-C connectivity for distributing 4K UHD Video and Dante/AES67 over Gigabit Ethernet with internal VLAN tagging capability to separate audio and video network traffic as needed. USB-C connectivity is standard, offering easy connection for sharing media via USB-C connected devices, as well as enabling soft-codec integration via driverless USB 2.0 connection to a PC for web conferencing applications.
Ross Video Ross Ultrix Acuity Hyper Converged Production Platform
Ultrix Acuity combines the routing and AV processing capabilities of Ultrix with the creative capabilities of Acuity production switcher. This compact, single-chassis solution consumes less power, less space, and requires less cooling than the equivalent racks of equipment it can replace. This simplifies system design, cabling, and installation. Combining the routing platform with the production switcher shrinks the number of inter-rack failure points and reduces maintenance requirements. Significant CapEx and OpEx savings can be achieved.
Ross Video Ross TouchDrive Next Generation Switcher Panel Series for Carbonite
TouchDriveTM redefines the relationship between a Technical Director/Vision Mixer and their switcher by bringing the same touch technology you know and love from your smartphone to video production switchers – even gestures. Every display on the control panel is touch-enabled. All of them. This allows features to be dropped right under the fingertips of the operator.
Ross Video Ross Lucid Studio Virtual Solutions Control Center
Lucid Studio is a highly flexible and customizable control platform with an easy-to-use intuitive graphical user interface. Lucid provides seamless integration with tracking systems and real-time 3D rendering engines such as Ross XPression and Voyager. The highly flexible and customizable UI allows the users to modify the GUI based on the production stage. Saving and recalling layouts reduces reaction time, streamlines the production, and significantly increases the speed of operation.
Ross Video Ross Kiva Live Presentation Server
Kiva Live Presentation Server brings an impressive, professional digital media playout solution to the live sports and entertainment industry that will take your live productions to another level. With a simple click, the highly intuitive operator-driven Kiva user interface presents a variety of digital media assets into venue videoboards with unparalleled flexibility and ease. Incoming media are quickly ingested, efficiently organized, and easily presented during live sports shows, concerts, and events.
Ross Video Ross Graphite PPC (Portable Production Centre)
Graphite PPC is a complete production solution neatly housed in a single compact carrying case. This powerful all-in-one production platform combines big switcher performance, stunning XPression graphics, instant-access clip servers and pristine RAVE audio with unmatched portability and ease of operation. Like the popular Ross Graphite All-in-One Production System, PPC can be run by a single operator and its ultra-quiet fan means it can be deployed just about anywhere, even next to on-air talent!
Most Innovative Video Projection Solution (5 nominees)
Sony Electronics VPL-GTZ380
Sony’s VPL-GTZ380 4K SXRD flagship projection system provides native, DCI-4K resolution and extreme brightness. It complements Sony’s comprehensive laser projection lineup and combines powerful features and benefits. It delivers stunning imagery and an immersive viewing experience highlighted by 10,000 lumens brightness, 16,000:1 contrast, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, HDR support, quiet operation and installation flexibility. The compact for its class projector boasts an unmatched visual experience at any distance and in varying lighting conditions.
Optoma ProScene ZU720T
The Optoma ProScene ZU720T is the world’s first compact, fixed lens, 7,500 lumens WUXGA laser projector, delivering stunning images and high brightness for immersive experiences at museums, houses of worship and large venues. The ZU720T features 4K and HDR10 compatibility and several integrated installation features to accommodate complex installations. With its fixed, telecentric lens design, the ZU720T offers the flexibility of interchangeable lens projectors in a compact solution at an affordable price-point.
Epson America Inc. EB-PU2010B WUXGA 3LCD Laser Projector with 4K Enhancement
The world’s smallest and lightest 10,000 lumen projector, Epson’s EB-PU2010 produces true-to-life images with Full HD WUXGA resolution, 4K Enhancement and 3-chip 3LCD technology. The EB-PU2010 offers pro-level features previously unavailable in this lumen range, including NFC functionality and access to installation tools for stacking and edge blending with an optional clip-on external camera. Boasting best-in-class color brightness, the EB-PU2010 is compatible with Epson’s extensive lens family, bringing more versatility and flexiblity to integrators.
Sharp NEC Display Solutions P506QL
The cutting-edge P506QL laser entry installation projector offers Native 4K UHD resolution and 5,000 lumens, producing stunning images with unparalleled levels of detail. Its laser-based projection eliminates the need for maintenance, while the projector’s 1-Chip DLP technology supports extended use applications with a light source that lasts minimum of 20,000 hours. Ideal for higher education, retail, corporate conference rooms, and museums, the projector offers installation-friendly features, including a broad 1.5x zoom and lens shift capabilities.
Da-Lite, a Brand of Legrand AV, Tensioned Designer® Contour® with Agility™ Battery Motor Option
Want the benefits of an electric screen but the flexibility of wire-free installation? The Agility battery motor option with the Tensioned Designer Contour or Designer Contour is ideal for no-fuss installations or retrofitting historic buildings. This lithium-ion battery motor option lasts over 200 cycles on a single charge via micro USB port, with wireless handheld remote operation and up to 16K-ready screen surfaces. Realize cost savings immediately as it’s operational out of the box.
