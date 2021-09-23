Voting Opens for 2021 SCN Installation Product Awards

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Xilica) Xilica Gio USB Xilica Gio USB enables BYOD for the workplace of the future. A sleek, unobtrusive USB-to-Dante interface, Gio USB mounts under table or behind a display, and enables room PCs and laptops to join the installed audio system, so everyone can participate a meeting regardless of their device. Powered by PoE and connected with a single Category cable, Gio USB is ideal for multi-room conferencing and collaboration facilities.

Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: ClearOne) ClearOne UNITE® 180 The UNITE 180 ePTZ professional camera provides a complete 180-degree panoramic field-of-view with “real-time stitching” to achieve various viewing modes for any environment. Designed for professional-quality visual collaboration, conferencing, UC applications, distance learning, and more, the UNITE 180 offers six unique viewing mode options and a panoramic view for the ultimate in camera flexibility. The UNITE 180 is compatible with all popular cloud-based video collaboration applications including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space and others.

Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Samsung Electronics America) Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Samsung Flip 2 Interactive Whiteboard, WM55R The Samsung Flip 2 is an intuitive, easy-to-use 55”, 65” and 85” digital board that is paving the way for a new era of learning. Enabling users to write on any background with flexible image editing and content navigation, this versatile display is suitable for all collaborative environments. Bringing immersive touch technology with newfound accuracy through intuitive drawing, the Flip line continues to introduce features that seamlessly integrate innovative and inspiring technology into the classroom.

Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Middle Atlantic Products) Middle Atlantic Products FlexView™ Conferencing Cart with HuddleSHOT FC Another exciting product collaboration from Legrand | AV! This solution from Middle Atlantic and Vaddio was meticulously designed by our engineers to include all the necessary components for a videoconferencing system in small to medium collaboration spaces. The FlexViewTM Conferencing Cart with HuddleSHOT FC makes installation and usability a breeze for installers and end-users alike, not to mention specification with 1 part number … did we mention it’s only 1 part number?

Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Crestron Electronics) Crestron Electronics Crestron Flex MM (UC-MM30-T) Crestron Flex MM is a sleek and compact best-in-class audio and video conferencing solution and an easy-to-use, deploy, and manage tabletop meeting and collaboration system. With native Microsoft Teams® or Zoom Rooms™ software, Crestron Flex MM is ideal for small workspaces both in the corporate and home office. Crestron Flex MM meets the demands of today’s increased UC capacity, bringing an upgraded hybrid experience to any meeting space.

Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tripp Lite) Tripp Lite Mobile Interactive Display with Heavy-Duty and Lithium-Ion Battery System, 4K, 65 in. (DMCSTP65CBP) The 65 in. interactive touchscreen with Windows 10 PC, Android OS and rolling stand promotes team brainstorming and collaboration sessions. 4K touchscreen display ideal for interactive presentations. Heavy-duty mobile stand with 4 in. swivel casters moves where the meeting is. Lithium-ion battery system allows up to 90 min. of use without plugging into outlet. Detachable HD webcam captures entire meeting area for sharing anywhere.

Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Hall Technologies) Hall Technologies HIVE Control HIVE is control, but it's more than that, too. It will incorporate control, asset management, room booking, monitoring, analytics and more. HIVE is the glue that will enable collaboration between technologies and people and will do it thru an app-based delivery solution that no AV manufacture has ever done before.

Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: AVer Information Inc.) AVer Information Inc. AVer TR313 4K AI Auto Tracking Camera The AVer TR313 AI Auto Tracking Camera delivers professional-grade lectures, sermons, trainings or whatever you want to stream! Featuring 12X optical zoom, 8MP camera and 4K resolution to produce the highest quality productions. Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology allows you to track your speaker (full or half body) or pre-set shoot zone without a dedicated camera operator. Includes 3G-SDI/HDMI/IP/USB output, PoE+, Visca control, and compatibility with all popular video platforms.

Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Shure) Shure Stem Ecosystem™ The Stem Ecosystem™ provides AV/IT users with the freedom to mix-and-match devices to create the perfect set-up in any meeting, allowing anyone to easily design, install, and manage collaboration spaces. Stem Ecosystem solutions are backed by a robust platform of tools designed to make the process of adopting new, or leveraging existing technology, effortless. Stem Ecosystem solutions include wall and table speakerphones, a ceiling microphone, a dedicated control device and a central hub.

Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Bose) Bose Videobar™ VB1 all-in-one USB conferencing device The Bose Videobar™ VB1 is an all-in-one USB conferencing device that brings premium audio and video to meeting areas — from huddle spaces to medium-sized rooms. With single-cable connectivity, the Bose VB1 integrates seamlessly with existing platforms, enhancing popular third-party platforms including Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts Meet, Zoom, and more. A 4K ultra-HD camera with autoframing delivers crystal-clear video, so remote participants feel included. Proprietary Bose sound supports ensures voices on the call sound natural.

Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: QSC) QSC Q-SYS Core Nano Processor The Q-SYS Core Nano offers network-only audio I/O processing and control, designed for lower network channel capacity or targeted processing requirements. Built on the same software foundation as the rest of the Q-SYS portfolio, the Core Nano is optimized for collaboration. It includes USB integration with major web conferencing applications, eight channels of AEC, up to two VoIP softphones, software-based Dante to enable modern microphones, and a Q-SYS Control engine for third-party device integration.