Voting Opens for 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards

The finalists for the 2020 SCN Installation Products Awards have been revealed and it’s up to you, our readers, to select the most innovative product in each category.

(Image credit: Future)

The ballot will remain open until June 5. Scroll through the galleries below to review the nominees and then click here to vote.

The winning products will be announced on June 16.

Most Innovative Audio Hardware

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: beyerdynamic) beyerdynamic Unite Unite is beyerdynamic's digital wireless communication system for assistive listening, guided tours, wireless intercom, language interpretation, and more. Utilizing the DECT frequencies, Unite can transmit up to 24 channels to an unlimited number of receivers over a 980ft radius. Multiple connectivity options, charging and storage solutions, and a wide range of accessories make Unite a versatile and powerful system with a vast array of potential applications, according to the company. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Kramer Electronics) Kramer Electronics XSPerience Pro AV and IT integrators and consultants face a vast amount of challenges every day while specifying designs, requiring various products to complete a single system. The Kramer XSPerience family of solutions offers a flexible, future-proof approach to audio management with a new range of DSP products design for every type of application. It also features flexible ports for flexible installations. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Shure) Shure Microflex Advance MXA910 Ceiling Array Microphone with IntelliMix DSP The Microflex Advance MXA910 with IntelliMix DSP is the next evolution of the ceiling array microphone. Designed for spaces that demand a seamless and connected audio solution, the MXA910 with IntelliMix DSP enables broad, cost-effective deployment in an attractive industrial design—suitable for a variety of rooms with specific aesthetics requirements. It combines state-of-the-art array microphone technology with the Shure IntelliMix DSP Suite including acoustic echo cancellation, noise reduction, and automatic mixing

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Kramer Electronics) Kramer Electronics K-Spider Kramer K-Spider is a sleek and stylish multi-format plug-and-play adapter cable that brings elegance, simplicity, and convenience to collaboration environments. K-Spider replaces multiple separate cables, adapters, and dongles with a single multi-head cable which provides a single multi-format adapter solution for full 4K@60Hz digital video. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Liberty AV) Liberty AV Solutions DigitaLinx DC Power Supply With this integrated switching power supply designed for converting AC into DC power control, users can select any combination of 5 voltages in one unit. It features two AC input channels and eight DC output channels, is adjustable per output, and capable of being remotely managed. It also offers all five voltages used in the vast majority of AV extension devices. Output voltage is selectable per output channel—5V, 12V, 18V, 24V, and 48V DC; input voltage is 100~240VAC. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Xilica) Xilica XWP-CTRL Low-Cost OLED Networked Wall Remote XWP-CTRL is a new, affordable wall remote with high-brightness OLED display for even the most demanding and well-lit applications. Featuring remote network management and setup, with programming integrated into the Xilica Designer software, XWP-CTRL provides easy push and turn rotary control in a standard two-gang wall socket.

Most Innovative Collaboration Product

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Liberty AV) Liberty AV Solutions Digitalinx 5x1 TeamUp+ Series The TeamUp+ Series allows users to add BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) capability to Zoom or Teams Rooms. The DL-SC41UP-BXTX is a conference, huddle, and training room 4x1 Matrix presentation switcher that becomes 5x1 when using optional HDBaseT Receiver with HDMI input. It provides an easy switching solution to collaboration rooms with or without dedicated room computers; offers HDMI & USB-C inputs; a USB3.0 hub, simple display control and pass-through power; and supports resolutions up to HDMI 2.0b, 4K/60Hz/4:4:4 8bit, HDR 10. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Mersive ) Mersive Solstice Mersive Solstice is a collaboration platform for meeting and learning spaces. Built around wireless content sharing, Solstices offers flexibility, supporting any user sharing from any device. Beyond content sharing, Solstice’s software architecture supports disruptive capabilities added through software updates, including agnostic conferencing support, digital signage playback, video routing, room calendaring, and more. Finally, Solstice is fully security-hardened and enterprise-ready, with cloud-based management and analytics that support global deployments of any size. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Shure) Shure IntelliMix Room IntelliMix Room is the first audio processing software for Windows 10 PCs that is fully optimized for use with Shure’s networked system microphones. This secured software-based DSP helps integrators save time by requiring minimal customer setup or additional special hardware. Providing up to 16 channels of audio processing, IntelliMix Room deploys the same algorithms as Shure’s P300 IntelliMix Audio Conferencing Processor but is installed on the same in-room PC as the conferencing soft codec.

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

Image 1 of 3 BrightSign BSN.Cloud BrightSign’s BSN.cloud is a next-generation cloud-based digital signage platform addressing industry pain-points customers and CMS partners face, simplifying device deployment, and delivering network/player management and remote diagnostics. Embraced by 20-plus of the leading CMS and digital signage solutions providers, BSN.cloud not only provides unprecedented player provisioning, control, and management functionality from a secure, cloud environment, but it is also offered as a free subscription with every BrightSign player running BrightSign OS 8. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Datapath) Datapath WallControl 10 Datapath’s WallControl 10 video management software allows for browser-based control of the video wall, broadening control scope as well as offering mobile control over the same IP network. With web-interface capability, plus a KVM control function for connected PCs, Wall Control 10 offers additional features that provide considerable end user benefits. Users are now able to discover and connect to available walls on a server and open and close layout files with a single click. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: LG Business Solutions) LG Business Solutions XS4F High Brightness Window-Facing Displays LG’s XS4F series of 4,000 nit high-brightness displays are specifically designed for visibility in indoor window-facing installations. Featuring a thin profile, slim bezels and smart brightness control with ambient light detection and technology that allows clear visibility through polarized sunglasses, the Full HD displays deliver performance in bright and sun-lit environments. Additionally, the elegant design of these displays enhances the visual impact of the content and the overall atmosphere of retail stores.

Most Innovative Emerging Technology

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 1 Beyond) 1 Beyond AutoTracker 3 with NDI A camera with built-in intelligent tracking and NDI | HX encoder that is powered with PoE, this camera provides broadcast-quality video-over-IP for lecture capture, corporate training, and conferencing. A single Cat5e cable makes installs simple. NDI video can be decoded in software like Panopto or Zoom anywhere on the network, even over WiFi. Smooth auto-tracking eliminates the need for a camera operator so ROI comes quickly. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Liberty AV) Liberty AV Solutions Welcome Space by Teleportivity Welcome Space is an interactive video deployment technology that lets user scale and deploy staff where required, whether it’s from across the building or across the globe. Designated personnel can remotely communicate and engage with customers as if they were physically there. Through a fixed iPad or tablet, Welcome Space enables live, on-demand support, sales, and concierge services via video—by scanning a QR code with their personal device, customers may also instantly access your customized information. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Mersive) Mersive Solstice Cloud Analytics One of the biggest challenges facing workplaces today is understanding and managing how we return to work. Solstice Cloud Analytics collects de-identified data on Solstice-enabled rooms to provide AI-based visualizations of room and technology utilization—such as busiest meeting rooms and times, types of connected devices, amount of content shared, and meeting duration. These insights empower organizations to monitor how collaboration evolves within meeting and learning spaces to inform workplace strategy and budget decisions.

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chief) Chief Tempo Flat Panel Floor Support System The Tempo Flat Panel Floor Support System uses the floor instead of the wall to support displays. This eliminates the need for wall inspection and remediation for time and cost savings across large rollouts while maintaining a low profile. The bottom panel can be customized to match existing decor to create an aesthetic solution for any environment. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Peerless-AV) Peerless-AV SmartMount Slim Flat dvLED Video Wall Mount Peerless-AV’s Slim Flat dvLED Video Wall Mount features a slim, space-saving, and aesthetically pleasing design. The DS-LEDFS can be adapted to support various dvLED display sizes and brands. The display adapters provide x, y, and z axis adjustments to overcome uneven walls and to assure the video wall remains flat. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ross Video) Ross Video Furio SkyDolly Ceiling-Mounted Motion Camera System SkyDolly utilizes advanced Ross Furio Motion Camera Systems technology to unleash the creative potential of ceiling-mounted cameras. Ceiling-mount cameras can now be used as primary cameras, contributing smooth, fast, accurate on-air quality shots and movements suitable for live, virtual, and augmented reality productions. SkyDolly provides greater flexibility in set design and enhances audience experience by replacing cranes and jibs, removing the camera from the floor, and freeing up space in the studio.

Most Innovative Signal Management Product

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AVPro Edge) AVPro Edge Scaling HDBaseT Receiver AVPro Edge has developed an HDBaseT Receiver unit. Able to work with any HDBaseT product, this receiver is able to fix HDMI video distribution issues. With the ability to convert interlaced to the progressive video, scale from 480p to 4K, hold the HDMI handshake for faster switching with Matrix Switchers, this products is designed to make your life as an integrator much easier. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Liberty AV) Liberty AV Solutions Digitalinx HDMI & USB-C HDBaseT Wall Plate Extension The Digitalinx HDMI & USB-C HDBaseT Wall Plate Extension Set with USB allows for HDMI extension and AV routing for presentations in education, boardrooms, houses of worship, and collaboration. It auto switches and transmits HDMI or USB-C A/V, analog audio, USB 2.0 High Speed data signals (up to 240 Mbps), and RS232 over single category 6 twisted pair cable. It supports resolutions up to 4K2K@30Hz (4:4:4) or 4K2K@60Hz (4:2:0) 10.2G, and features a dedicated 3.5mm analog audio channel is independent of HDMI. It also supports HDCP 2.2 and HDCP 1.4 encryption. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ross Video) Ross Video Ultritouch System Control Panel Ultritouch adds a new control option to Ross Video’s Ultrix connectivity platforms. Due to its integration of Dashboard, Ultritouch controls a host of other Ross equipment and third party signal processing products. Ultritouch comes with an array of fully integrated, configurable control templates with paged operations and intuitive control workflows—plus it allows users to develop fully customizable virtual hard panel solutions for any application across any equipment using Dashboard custom panel support.

Most Innovative Video Conferencing Product

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Crestron) Crestron Mercury X Tabletop Console The Crestron Mercury X tabletop console is a high-performance, full duplex conferencing speakerphone and touch screen controller offering the flexibility to run native Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms software in addition to BYOD mode. Crestron says this all-in-one console is all that’s needed to transform any space into a highly-effective collaboration space. It combines all the must-have conferencing and collaboration features employees need, with the fast, secure cloud provisioning and management required by IT managers. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Jabra) Jabra PanaCast The Jabra PanaCast is a plug-and-play video solution, designed to improve meetings in huddle rooms by using three cameras and real-time video stitching to give a full 180-degreee view of the room. Users can enjoy a natural, human perspective, with no blind spots. The three 13-megapixel cameras and patented real-time video stitching technology create a more natural, inclusive 180-degree Panoramic-4K view. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Mersive) Mersive Solstice Conference Solstice is a smart room system that unifies the reach of conferencing with the power of in-room wireless content sharing to deliver full collaboration support for every type of meeting. In a single step, the meeting host can share the room display to remote participants using any major conferencing service. When combined with wireless connectivity to room cameras, soundbars, and microphones, Solstice goes beyond traditional room systems to enhance conferencing with rich content sharing.

Most Innovative Video Display Product

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Panasonic) Panasonic SQ1 Series Professional Displays Panasonic SQ1 Series Professional Displays offer a range of sizes, from 49-, 55- and 65-inches, to 86- and 98-inches. The displays are capable of 24/7 continuous operation, allowing simple set up with Digital Link, based on the HDBaseT standard, and connects video, audio, and control signals to external devices with a single LAN cable. A built-in 4K USB media player eliminates the need for an external media player. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung The Wall for Business Samsung’s The Wall for Business is a modular MicroLED display that now extends up to 583-inches while delivering excellent brightness, contrast, and viewing angles. The display’s self-emitting MicroLED pixel modules produce imagery free of color filters or backlighting, enveloping viewers with elevated peak brightness and near-infinite contrast ratio, according to the company. With applications, from lobbies, hotels, retail spaces and more, Samsung says The Wall for Business is an aesthetic complement to any atmosphere. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Sharp) Sharp Windows Collaboration Display The Windows collaboration display is Sharp’s next generation of meeting space technology. The 4K Ultra HD 70-inch Class display is equipped with a built-in microphone, camera, and IoT sensor hub. It is also Skype for Business certified, providing users with high-quality audio and video, and with tools like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Azure. The Windows collaboration display provides businesses the tools to enhance productivity in the workplace.

Most Innovative Video Processing Product

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Crestron) Crestron DM NVX 4K60 4:4:4 HDR Network AV OPS Decoder The Crestron DM-NVX-D80-IOAV is a compact AV-over-IP decoder that functions as a receiver. The DM-NVX-D80-IOAV is compatible with the Intel Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) for seamless integration with OPS-supported displays and delivers an AV-over-IP solution for the most in-demand display manufacturers in the world. Removing the need for HDMI, control, and USB cables, the DM-NVX-D80-IOAV makes installs seamless, fast, and easy. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Datapath) Datapath Fx4-HDR The flagship in Datapath’s X Series, the Fx4-HDR display processor brings HDR 10-bit color clarity, 4K60 resolution, as well as audio support. Supporting a choice of HDMI 2.0 and two additional 1.4 inputs, the Fx4-HDR is fully HDCP2.2 capable and supports a high bandwidth loop-through for daisy-chaining multiple devices and creating video walls of unlimited size. The Fx4-HDR has dual Ethernet ports to allow users to add the device to their networks. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ross Video) Ross Video Carbonite Ultra UHD Production Switcher Carbonite Ultra UHD is a software update that unlocks the 12G/UHD functionality of the Carbonite Ultra production switcher. With this update, Carbonite Ultra is a solid UHD switcher choice for mid-market applications, offering a complete UHD switcher feature set at an affordable price.

Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epson) Epson Pro L10-Series Interchangeable-Lens Installation Laser Projectors The Pro L10-Series are Epson’s most compact, interchangeable-lens installation laser projectors, designed to meet the growing projection needs in corporate, education and wherever large-screen display is required. The projectors offer diverse connectivity, robust image-adjusting capabilities, and interchangeable-lenses, including a .35 throw ratio ultra-short-throw lens for more flexible installation. The projectors leverage 3-Chip 3LCD and 4K Enhancement Technology, high contrast and a BT.709 color space for incredibly precise detail and true-to-life displays. Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Panasonic) Panasonic PT-RCQ10 Series The PT-RCQ10 1-Chip DLP 10,000lm laser 4K Ready projector accepts a 4K signal that when combined with the Smooth Pixel Drive shifts each pixel to create a 2715 x 1697 high-resolution image. The Near Field Communication (NFC) function instantly pairs a smartphone to the PT-RCQ10 just by touching them together. Once linked, the app accesses an information settings menu that’s readable and writable for easy adjustment without turning on the projector. The PT-RCQ80 delivers 8,000lm.

CLICK HERE to select your choices for the 2020 SCN Installation Products Awards.