Vizrt Brings Secure Sports Analysis to the Cloud—Here's How

The Vizrt Viz Libero has finished successful completion of the Amazon Web Services Foundational Technical Review process. The company's sports analysis product is used by professional sports organizations like UEFA and the NFL to create engaging analysis for any sport. Its efficient interface and AI features simplify and accelerate the process of generating data-rich analysis clips, giving operators greater speed when creating analysis both during the game and for post-match analysis.

End users can heighten the fan experience with photorealistic virtual 3D camera flights, powered by Viz AI, that surpass the limits of stadium cameras. All of this can now be just as efficiently and, more importantly, securely, done in the cloud.

[Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal FC Power Technology in Football]

“This milestone isn’t just a technical triumph but is a leap forward in addressing the needs of our sports analysis content creators globally, said Ulrich Voigt, global head of product management, Vizrt. "Our customers can trust that Viz Libero, fortified by AWS, is a game-changer. We’re ensuring the technology can be brought into the cloud, securely, and showcasing our commitment to innovation, and to providing solutions that meet the needs of those at the forefront of sports production in the cloud."

Content creators are embracing cloud, as it simplifies operations and workflows, cuts down infrastructure costs, and supports remote and hybrid work. Hosting Viz Libero in the cloud steps up the game with scalability, connectivity and redundancy beyond what traditional on-premise solutions provide.

[Cloud Power: Predicting the Future]

“The FTR badge grants Viz Libero access to AWS’s expansive cloud ecosystem. For broadcasters and content creators, this recognition is more than just a badge. It is added assurance that the world’s leading sports analysis platform can now be securely accessed via the cloud and scaled according to user needs,” added Voigt.