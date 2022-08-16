Viva Las Vegas: Solotech Opens New Facility in Nevada

Whether it's for gambling, a wedding, a celebration, taking in a show, or going on a desert adventure, one thing is sure: Las Vegas knows how to make an impression. Solotech announced it made its own big impression, moving to a new and improved space in Las Vegas to support its continued growth. The new 80,000-square-foot facility enables Solotech to serve the entire West Coast more efficiently.

“It's well laid out and has great features," said Jason Rauhoff, operations and project manager at Solotech Las Vegas. "We’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way, and we know where we want to go.”

From this strategic location, the company will be able to efficiently serve the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as everywhere in between, including Las Vegas itself. Solotech strives to stay on top of the latest technologies in the marketplace, making it a preferred choice for high-profile clients, including The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and AREA15, two popular venues for visitors. “With the world and technology changing so quickly, we need to stay ahead of the game,” said Aaron Beck, business development manager and senior engineer at Solotech Las Vegas.

“Our workforce is incredibly experienced and knowledgeable in many fields,” explained John Flynn, senior director production services at Solotech Las Vegas. This enables Solotech to create spectacular effects not only in performance halls but also in casinos, theatres, hotels, and nightclubs.