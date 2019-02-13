VITEC Welcomes New VP of Marketing

Bryan Reksten has joined VITEC as vice president of marketing. With over 20 years of marketing experience in the technology industry, Reksten will oversee and broaden the company's market presence.

"As we enter our 31st year as an end-to-end video streaming solutions provider, we're focused on strengthening our leadership and product offering to meet unprecedented market demand," said Mark D'Addio, senior vice president, VITEC. "This new executive role is an important step in that investment. Bryan possesses keen marketing insight, industry knowledge, and a passion for technology that will be instrumental in expanding our marketing footprint."

Reksten built his career at some of the world's most well-known companies, including Cisco, AT&T, and Comcast. Before joining VITEC, he led a global team tasked with delivering go-to-market strategies for Technicolor's Connected Home business unit as VP of global marketing. Prior to that role, he acted as Cisco's chief of staff for the Connected Devices business unit, which was acquired by Technicolor in 2015, with business operations and process integration responsibility. At Cisco, Reksten also served as the senior manager of strategic marketing for the Service Provider Technology Group where he managed a cooperative marketing program, initiated consumer research studies on DVR product adoption, and consulted field marketing teams on best practices. He holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Oral Roberts University and an MBA in marketing from Regent University.

"VITEC has an incredible legacy of product excellence that has transformed the streaming industry," said Reksten. "I look forward to being part of VITEC's leadership team and helping usher in the company's next phase of innovation to meet our customers' demand to provide the best streaming solutions in the market."