VITEC to Feature New Video Solutions at IBC2018

VITEC will showcase the new video wall and media library capabilities of its broadcast-grade EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform, the MGW Ace encode and decode solution, and MGW Diamond, the compact and portable quad-channel HEVC encoder now available within VITEC's HEVC encoding and decoding product portfolio, in stand 7.C34 at IBC2018, September 14-18, in Amsterdam.

VITEC will demonstrate its ecosystem of HEVC video contribution and distribution solutions with the all-new MGW Diamond encoder, its MGW Ace encoder and decoder, and its VITEC Playout Server, a point-to-point HEVC contribution and distribution server. Making its European debut at the IBC2018, the MGW Diamond adds quad-channel HEVC encoding in a compact and portable form factor to the VITEC HEVC family. The all-new VITEC Playout Server provides an efficient platform to manage, capture, preview, and distribute IPTV streams, complementing VITEC's point-to-point HEVC contribution ecosystem. At the show, VITEC will also demonstrate its latest codec innovation for its MGW Ace encoder and MGW Ace decoder pair, with ultra-low-latency streaming down to 30ms glass-to-glass.

VITEC's all-new MGW Diamond encoder

At the show, VITEC will showcase the EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform with newly integrated media library capabilities, which adds a timesaving meta-solution for media professionals to tag, edit, organize, store, and share media files. This open system is adaptable to industry-specific workflows and allows all types of media to be filed consistently with the highest degree of security. In addition, the media library features a deep-learning auto-annotation tool and a video stock footage management application with responsive design and mobile device support.

In addition, VITEC will highlight its new series of video wall processors as part of the enterprise-grade EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform. The video wall processors are 100-percent hardware-based; feature low-latency, native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K; and support interactive content, video, and imagery transformations—all managed and scheduled from EZ TV Platforms' software. VITEC's high-performance video wall processors can power up to four discrete video walls and more than 50 displays from a single unit. Advanced features include support for nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls, edge blending, and eye-catching effects.