VITEC Enables Multi-Site Streaming at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship

VITEC announced Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Chandler, Arizona, installed VITEC's House of Worship Multi-Site Streaming Solution at its two satellite campuses.



Featuring VITEC's MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Series Decoder fully integrated with Renewed Vision ProVideoServer (PVS), the solution enables the organization to deliver two synchronized, low-latency and broadcast-quality camera feeds to each site, making it the ideal dual-input, dual-output, time-slipped media record and playout server.

"Cornerstone is a growing church committed to offering an inclusive community that unites our campuses with one message," said Marty Sawyers, Cornerstone's executive pastor. "VITEC's Multi-Site Video Streaming Solution enabled us to flawlessly stream both of camera feeds from our original campus to remote sites. Utilizing the integrated time-slip and playback capabilities of the Renewed Vision ProVideoServer, all the people who attend the services at our satellite campuses now get the same message and rich video experience that's taking place at our main campus. VITEC not only met our budget criteria but our requirement for quality, which we weren't willing to sacrifice."

With VITEC's Houses of Worship Multi-Site Video Streaming Solution, Cornerstone is able to stream and play back its two camera feeds in perfect synchronization, at the highest HD video quality available, and at the lowest possible latency to both campuses. As a result, the campuses feel like natural extensions of the main church, providing members with a rich, engaging worship experience. Powered by VITEC's second-generation codec (GEN2), the solution bundles VITEC's 100-percent hardware-based IP encoders and decoders featuring HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression with Zixi error-free streaming protocol, ensuring pristine video quality.

In addition, it integrates Renewed Vision's PVS, a four-channel HD video server from the most trusted technology provider in the worship space. This enables Cornerstone to record both of its camera feeds from the main campus, complete with embedded time code and multi-channel audio, and play back those streams at each of the satellite campuses at any time. PVS' time slip functionality, much like a DVR, allows for the immediate playback of a video, even as it continues to record from the main campus.

Finally, VITEC's HTTP API allowed Cornerstone to create a custom graphical user interface (GUI) to control and monitor each of the VITEC appliances from a single user interface. With a simple GUI, all Cornerstone volunteers can centrally operate the system with ease. This streamlines production, reducing any technical roadblocks that come with managing multiple systems and keeps Sunday services operating smoothly.