VITEC Commits to Becoming Carbon Neutral by 2021

VITEC is launching a green initiative to mitigate the company’s environmental impact. VITEC hopes to become completely carbon neutral by 2021 in all facets of business operations, including the manufacturing of its video products.

VITEC’s carbon-balanced video products will support the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives of customers who share VITEC’s commitment to making the world a better place for future generations.

“Technology providers have a responsibility to contribute to the rescue of our planet, and I want VITEC to be among the front-runners,” said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. “This initiative is important to me, our global employees, and the communities we serve. We have always tried to make positive green choices when developing new facilities or processes. The sooner we reach carbon neutrality, the sooner we will see benefits for our businesses and partners.”

On June 15, VITEC signed the United Nations’ Climate Neutral Now initiative, joining other global organizations to measure, reduce, and offset carbon gas emissions to achieve climate neutrality. As a first step in its Climate Neutral Now pledge, VITEC calculated its greenhouse gas emissions for the 2019 fiscal year and purchased carbon offsets from U.N.-affiliated organizations to bring the company’s 2019 carbon impact to net-zero.

A recently completed study of VITEC’s current carbon footprint across its global offices and supply chains has identified areas in which VITEC can continue to reduce the company’s greenhouse gas emissions. These include opportunities to modernize VITEC’s approach to energy use, materials, travel, and shipping. As the company’s plan of action is finalized, employees have been challenged to do their part in developing carbon-balanced MPEG and IPTV video products.