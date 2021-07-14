Visual Artists Add Action to Paintings with Projection

A new art exhibit at the Morris Museum in Morristown, NJ is showcasing how video can elevate traditional art in exciting new ways. Titled “New Acquisitions,” the exhibit features three paintings of simple interiors illuminated with delicate movement by Epson PowerLite W75 mini projectors. The works are the creation of Iranian sisters Bahareh and Farzaneh Safarani, who specialize in incorporating video into their paintings, creating dramatic compositions of themselves as the subjects to explore a sense of self in relation to the other.

Built in a compact form factor and modern design, the projectors blend into the museum atmosphere to avoid taking away from the Safarani Sisters' artwork.

“With the unique form of art that we do, it is extremely important to have the right display technology that doesn’t overpower our artistic vision or distract from the delicacy that we are trying to portray through our paintings,” said Farzaneh Safarani. “Epson’s projectors look amazing and have yet to fail us. They are versatile and deliver stunning visuals with the perfect combination of texture, color, and brightness needed to truly bring our paintings to life.”

(Image credit: Epson)

At the “New Acquisitions” exhibit, visitors can expect to feel in touch with the video paintings and become a part of the unspoken sensations of movement, while elements of the mise-en-scène propose a preverbal narrative that takes shape while defying form. The Safarani Sisters’ creative practice includes performance art, which is seen in the video overlay components on the paintings as layers of canvas and motion set the stage for the choreography of their contemplative reflections.

“As the Safarani Sisters expand their artistic visions for more to experience, we are honored that they continue to choose Epson,” said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. “It’s thrilling to watch these artists at work and their ability to push projector technology far beyond everyday use and into truly awe-inspiring artwork.”

View live video of the Safarani Sisters work here.