Vistacom to Host 14th Annual Expo Showcasing Next-Gen AV Technologies

Vistacom will host its 14th annual Tech Expo (opens in new tab), which highlights the latest innovations and leading-edge applications from a variety of audiovisual, control room, and unified communication technology manufacturers. The free, all-day and in-person event will take place Tuesday, September 27 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA.

After more than two years of unprecedented and rapid digital transformation, the Vistacom Tech Expo 2022 gives attendees the opportunity to visit with more than 50 exhibitors and gain the tools, inspiration and actionable insights needed to transform forward-thinking concepts into practical technology deployments.

With the theme “transform your vision into reality,” the event will show stakeholders, technology managers and business leaders alike how they can effectively transform their next-gen vision of audiovisual technology deployments into reality.

“The investment of time and relationships at the Vistacom Tech Expo cannot be found on the internet and thrown into your virtual basket,” said Charlie Thiel, president, Thiel Strategic Communications.”

(Image credit: Vistacom)

Multiple live, in-person interviews with some of the Pro AV industry's leading voices, a keynote presentation from Dave Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA (opens in new tab)—the world’s premier AV trade association, and a panel featuring subject matter experts amongst the show’s exhibitors will collectively provide unique educational opportunities for attendees, combined with a networking breakfast, lunch, and post-show cocktail reception.

“The Vistacom Tech Expo is a great opportunity to get a lot of personal attention with vendors,” said Peter Berry, associate principal at Shen Milsom & Wilke. “It’s navigable, but also big enough to be valuable for us. Plus, it’s a great venue.”

From design concept to completion and support, Vistacom integrates advancements in AV technology to better serve its clients. “The Tech Expo is a branch of this mission,” said Angela Nolan, CEO of Vistacom. “It serves as an intersectional event, ensuring that the latest innovations are being introduced across a variety of vertical market sectors so stakeholders and technology managers can make informed decisions when it comes to implementing new AV and communications solutions in their larger technology ecosystems.”

Top level sponsors for the event include Legrand AV, Planar, Biamp, Barco, BZBGear, Crestron, WolfVision, Lumens, Pexip, Sound Control Technologies, QSC, Sharp / NEC, Vanguard LEDs, Analog Way, AtlasIED, VuWall, Absen, and Netgear.