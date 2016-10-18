Visix To Host Webinar on Engaging Multiple Audiences

Visix will host a 30-minute webinar to discuss how to connect with multiple generations over digital signage on Thursday, October 20th.

Webinar Host Ellyce Kelly

There are currently four generations in the workplace, and each group shows marked differences in how they use and respond to technology, and how they communicate. In the webinar, Visix will discuss how each group's unique interests and influences lets you tailor how you present information to them for the most impact.

The webinar will cover generational differences in styles of communication, how to meet the expectations of all segments of your digital signage audience and ways to tap into what each generation knows, likes, and are likely to respond to.

Ellyce Kelly, a Client Relationship Manager/Public Relations Specialist at Visix, will host the webinar. Ellyce has eight years of experience working and speaking with Visix customers about their digital signage communication. She has helped numerous organizations develop effective messages for a broad range of audiences.