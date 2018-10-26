Visix Showcases Enterprise Campus Digital Signage at EDUCAUSE 2018

Visix will exhibit in Booth 1427 at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, October 31 and November 1 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The company will highlight digital signage solutions for higher education, including content management software, content solutions, and digital room signs.

“EDUCAUSE is the premiere event for conversations about the type of IT challenges that modern campuses face,” says Trey Hicks, chief sales officer, Visix. “Our products and services are designed to help support a student-centered institution, with software features and content options focused on student engagement. We also try to balance the student experience with hardware, security and delivery options appropriate to an institution-wide IT strategy.”



Digital Sigange Software

Visix will demo the latest release of its AxisTV Signage Suite digital signage platform—including a preview of the new AxisTV Alert product.



The AxisTV Campus product is an enterprise-class platform specifically designed for higher education, letting clients share content management with unlimited user accounts delivering content to an unlimited number of players and screens. It supports direct API integrations with Office 365, Google for Education, EMS Platform, CollegeNET, and more, while providing the content approval workflows needed by universities.



AxisTV Alert lets institutions broadcast CAP-compliant alert notifications triggered by their existing mass notification system—Rave Mobile, Alertus, Singlewire, e2campus, and others— across the entire system or to screens of their choice. AxisTV Alert will be publicly available in Q4 2018.

Content Solutions

Booth 1427 will highlight Visix’s interactive wayfinding and content designs for campuses, designed both within the Signage Suite application and as stand-alone responsive HTML5 projects.



Signage Suite designs will showcase the interactive widget designer to provide a personal experience for each viewer. In addition, attendees can see new content kits and subscriptions available as ready-made, plug-and-play digital signage content.

Digital Room Signs

Visix will exhibit its entire room sign line at the event, including new Touch interactive meeting room signs powered by the AxisTV Signage Suite software. Signage Suite not only lets Touch room signs display current schedules outside every door, but can change event data, graphics, backgrounds and other on-screen elements based on data triggers configured in the software.



Visix will also display its EPS room signs using E Ink technology with custom faceplate options, and Connect interactive room signs with full room management features, on-screen booking, and availability lights.

Attendees who visit the Visix booth can scan their badge for a chance to win a Sonos One smart speaker.