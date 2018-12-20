Visionect Rebrands eStop Bus Info Board as “Urban”

Visionect and Mercury Innovation have renamed eStop, a bus stop information board with an interactive screen, as “Urban”.

First introduced in Sydney, Australia, the solution shows real-time bus arrivals, capacity information, service notifications and other critical passenger information right at the bus stop. Powered by Visionect and developed by Mercury Innovation, the screen connects via 3G or Wi-Fi to improve everyday commute without digging or need for cables. Running on solar, it can be placed anywhere.

The company said that the rebranding was implemented to reflect all that the smart sign can do, noting that. “More than just bus schedules, Urban is a key element in the evolution of a city into a smart living space, the first step towards advanced, multi-sector services creating a city-wide urban ecosystem.”

Visionect added: “A city’s transition into an Internet of Things ecosystem involves transforming urban living from analogue to truly interconnected, improving services through strategies that feature minimal intrusion and maximum impact.”

The solar-powered solution has been designed to react to real-time and context-specific need for information no matter its source, and can display all sorts of dynamic real-time data tailored to the individual, enabling real-time responses to challenges. This not only includes real-time bus schedules, but also anything from emergency alerts and security notices, tourist information, interactive wayfinding, weather updates, location-and time-specific ads and more.

Providing citizens with customizable, user-triggered information, Urban can help cities transcend their boundaries and fully connect people, processes, data and events, translating information into better public services and happier living.