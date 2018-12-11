Virtual Classes Shouldn’t Be Cringeworthy. Here are 5 Tips for Teaching Live Online (EdSurge)

"Teaching a class by live video conference is quite different than being in person with a room full of students. But there are some approaches we can draw from traditional classrooms that work quite well in a live, online environment."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Fun and valuable read about best practices in virtual teaching (including avoiding the rookie mistake of back lighting). The takeaway I found most resonant: if you want to excel as an online instructor, continue to participate as a student and virtual attendee. Keep learning and exploring.

