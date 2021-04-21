ViewSonic Debuts Pre-Assembled Solution Kit for All-in-One DVLED Display

The What: ViewSonic is introducing a new pre-assembled solution kit with a movable flight case for its All-in-One Direct View LED Display (108- and 135-inch).

The What Else: The newly introduced pre-assembled solution kit with a movable flight case is available in 108 and 135 inches. The movable flight case packaging design allows it to be transported easily and securely from one venue to another. This makes it well suited for museums and art galleries that require the highest visual quality and flexibility to showcase artwork. It can also be used in the rental business for short-term commercial exhibitions and events to achieve fast installation and easy mobility. Additionally, it is suitable for workspaces as it naturally merges with surrounding environments such as lobbies, auditoriums, boardrooms, and conference rooms.

The entire solution kit—with LED modules, cabinets, system control box, and floor stand all pre-assembled—fits into a movable flight case. After being taken out of the flight case, the display can be moved and positioned freely with the stand’s 360-degree silent wheels and stabilized with push-button locking. The built-in, motorized floor stand allows height adjustment at a maximum range of 60 cm and up to 4 sets of height preference that can be saved for convenient recurring use.

“As an innovative and leading company in the industry, ViewSonic is constantly dedicated to providing cutting-edge LED technology and applications with a customer-orientated mindset and delivering great value for customers,” said Dean Tsai, head of LED display and projector BU at ViewSonic. “In 2020, ViewSonic launched a new product line, All-in-One Direct View LED Display, which offered an integrated solution new to the industry and received positive feedback. To get more people to benefit from this innovative product, we are now introducing a new pre-assembled solution kit for the All-in-One Direct View LED Display, making it easier to move and set up, fulfilling more types of demand, and meeting diverse application scenarios.”

The Bottom Line: The new solution kit enables the LED displays to be moved easily and set up in less than 10 minutes, offering users short-term rental options and more diverse application scenarios at galleries, commercial events, exhibitions, and other sites.