Viewpoint: How Smart Is Your Office?

There’s no need to bang on about it; the workspace has changed. The office of today isn’t just a place to work—it’s a hub for collaboration, creativity, and culture. It needs to inspire, foster innovation, and cultivate talent. So, how are businesses designing these spaces? Is there a “one-size-fits-all” approach, or can we make better decisions based on data?

Maybe it’s time to turn your office into a smart office.

At the heart of this transformation is the integration of sensors. These technologies are helping businesses optimize their office environments in once unimaginable ways. Despite the immense potential, many organizations remain hesitant to fully embrace the data-driven future of workspaces.

I’ve witnessed firsthand how sensor and AV technology can revolutionize workspace design, user experience, and operations. While many clients are excited to explore these possibilities, others are still unsure. The real challenge isn’t the “cool factor” of the tech, but how to turn that data into actionable, impactful insights for the space.

The 'Smart' Advantage

How smart is your office? Sensors are everywhere—and they’re likely already in your workspace. Think occupancy sensors for lighting or thermostats for HVAC. But here’s the catch: These sensors are often pretty basic, handling just one task (i.e., controlling lights or adjusting temperature). For sensors to be truly valuable, they need to collect and share data across multiple systems, providing insights that inform long-term decisions.

Take occupancy sensors, for example. Yes, they can tell you how many people are in a room right now, but that’s only useful in the moment. What’s more valuable is tracking occupancy over time—across months. This data helps businesses understand patterns and make smarter decisions about space utilization.

Fortunately, smart workspace platforms are emerging that allow us to aggregate data from a variety of sensors into a unified dashboard. These platforms enable businesses to make data-driven decisions about everything from space planning to energy management.

Smart workspace platforms can aggregate data from a variety of sensors into a unified dashboard to help businesses to make data-driven decisions. (Image credit: Tateside)

Sensors today can track everything from occupancy to air quality, temperature, and even noise levels. By feeding this real-time data into management systems, companies can optimize resource use, improve employee comfort, and create more sustainable workspaces. For example:

Occupancy sensors help identify which spaces are used most frequently, allowing for better room booking systems and energy-efficient lighting and HVAC adjustments.

Temperature and air quality sensors ensure optimal working conditions, reducing sick days and boosting productivity. In fact, we were shocked at the results when we installed a CO2 sensor.

Noise sensors highlight areas where employees can focus or collaborate without distractions.

Light sensors adjust room brightness to prevent eye strain, creating more comfortable working environments.

Sensor data impacts workspace design both on a macro and micro level. On a larger scale, occupancy data can inform decisions about office layouts. On a smaller scale, sensor data helps fine-tune individual elements of a workspace. We’ve worked with clients to use data to optimize everything from the number of workstations to meeting room behavior. This approach doesn’t just enhance efficiency, it creates environments where employees can thrive.

The Human Factor

While data is essential for optimizing workspaces, its true value lies in how it enhances the human experience. Smart sensors enable workplaces to adjust automatically to individual preferences.

Imagine walking into a conference room where the lighting adjusts to the ideal level, the temperature matches your preference, and the sound masking system in the adjacent office actively adjusts because it’s a quiet day in the office and the meeting is confidential. These personalized adjustments not only boost comfort and productivity but also improve employee satisfaction and well-being. When employees feel like their workspace adapts to their needs, it fosters a stronger connection to their work and greater engagement.

Despite the clear benefits, many businesses are still hesitant to fully embrace sensor technology. A key concern is cost—many view these systems as a “nice-to-have” rather than a core investment that drives efficiency and productivity. Others are uncertain about the return on investment, especially when data could be fragmented across different platforms, making it hard to extract meaningful insights. Ultimately, you still need a smart workplace champion, someone who wants to understand the data and (most importantly) provide action to findings.

Another challenge is that many manufacturers focus on individual data sets, such as lighting or occupancy. For this data to be truly valuable, it needs to be integrated into a broader, unified system. Without a centralized dashboard to bring all this information together, businesses may struggle to make data-driven decisions that optimize their workspaces.

As technologies like AI and machine learning evolve, the potential for smarter, data-driven workspaces continues to grow. Picture a workspace where AI can predict optimal meeting times based on past usage patterns, or where environmental settings automatically adjust based on employee preferences.

At Tateside, we’re working on bringing these integrations to life, using data from multiple sources to create truly intelligent workspaces. What excites me the most is for other data sources, such as wearable tech, to be thrown into the mix (monitoring an employee’s heart rate, for example) and using that data along with more traditional sensors in the fabric of the building. This way, we will start to understand the connection between the physical and human side of the workspace.

Humans are complex, though. My wife and I still argue over the thermostat at home—one of us is always too hot, and the other is always too cold (that’s me). So, while focusing on personal preferences is key, executing it in a way that satisfies everyone will be a challenge, to say the least.

The future of workspace technology lies in the seamless integration of multiple data sources. To fully leverage sensors and AV systems, businesses need a unified platform that aggregates data from various sensors, building management systems, and AV equipment. This will allow companies to make smarter decisions on space usage, energy efficiency, and employee well-being from one intuitive interface.