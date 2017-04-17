Video Mount Products’ 2017-18 Product Guide Now Available

Video Mount Products announced that its 2017-18 product guide is now available.



“As a leading provider of mounting systems to professionals everywhere, the VMP product offering provides Cross Platform mounting solutions that are not specific to any single industry, but service many categories and installation modalities,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “Our new catalog is a tool for selecting reliable and affordable products, as well as streamlining what can often be a confusing and redundant process. As a result, VMP offers one of the most comprehensive product lines in the industry.”

VMP’s products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of schools, restaurants, hotels, houses of worship, businesses, residences, and security installations throughout the world. Whether installing components using a floor or wall mounted equipment rack enclosure, or mounting a large video flat panel, projector, video surveillance system, antenna or satellite dish, VMP has the solution for the job.