Vibrant Video Walls Welcome Guests at Dallas Lakefront Office Building

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

Two indoor digital displays flank an elevator bank in the main lobby with a variety of artistic, mood-setting content.

A vibrant and colorful polka dot digital display highlights the entryway in a Dallas property.
(Image credit: SNA Displays)

Billingsley Company, a property development and management company specializing in master-planned communities, added a pair of BOLD Interior LED video walls from SNA Displays (opens in new tab) to the lobby of a 10-story lakefront office building at its Cypress Waters development in northwest Dallas. Billingsley Company built, owns, and manages the 300,000-square-foot office complex and events center.

Sound, video, and lighting integrator Ford AV managed the project and installed the LED video walls.

A vibrant and colorful digital display full of shades of blue highlights the entryway in a Dallas property.

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

The pair of indoor digital displays flank an elevator bank in the building’s main lobby, and they currently provide a variety of artistic, mood-setting content from content creator Charlie Uniform Tango. The displays can be seen through the glass façade overlooking the nearby lake.

A vibrant and colorful digital display highlights the entryway in a Dallas property.

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

The twin video screens are 10.4 feet tall by 6.7 feet wide and employ 2.5mm pixel spacing. Combined, the displays process over two million pixels.

"More and more companies like Billingsley are turning to LED video with exceptional digital content and art to set the scene in corporate environments,” said Paul England, director of solutions at SNA Displays. “They've done a really nice job enhancing the general atmosphere for visitors and staff heading to and from the office."

