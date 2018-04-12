Vanco Releases New 4K and Digital-Analog AV Solutions

Vanco has released three new products from its Vanco and Pulse Audio brands. The new products offer distributors and dealers 4K HDMI extender and clock re-synthesizer/conditioner solutions, as well as a new extender option for digital-analog installations.

Vanco HD4KEX30 - HDMI 4K Extender

The HD4KEX30 is the latest to join Vanco’s line of 4K extenders. With the ability to pass High Dynamic Range (HDR), the HD4KEX30 allows Ultra High Definition HDMI signals and controls to be transmitted using a single Cat5e or Cat6 cable and support 4K@60Hz up to 98 feet, and 4K@30Hz and 1080p@60Hz up to 164 feet. A plug-and-play installation, the HD4KEX30 also features auto EDID/EQ management, IR callback from display to source, as well as audio support for: LPCM 7.1, DolbyTrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS-HD Master Audio.

Vanco HD4KCLK - 4K HDMI Clock Re-Synthesizer/Conditioner

Also for 4K HDMI installations, Vanco’s HD4KCLK is a solution for issues with 4K compatibility due to clock stretching or timing, as well as multiple layer cascading. It receives HDMI signals and resynchronizes, conditions, and equalizes them with state-of-the-art jitter cleaning technology, resulting in improvement of the transmission distance and signal integrity. Amplifying and extending the HDMI signal over long cable distances, the HD4KCLK supports resolutions up to 4K@60Hz, 4:4:4 Chroma with HDR10/Dolby Vision, is 2.0a/HDCP 2.2 compliant, and integrates with other HDMI over UTP products. A cost-effective way to overcome high bandwidth HDMI issues, the HD4KCLK saves installers valuable time they lose troubleshooting and mediates the need to replace equipment, according to Vanco.

PulseAudio PA-EXTDA - Digital-Analog Audio Extender

The PA-EXTDA digital-analog audio extender allows audio to be extended over a single Cat5e/6 cable and transmit analog signals via a 3.5mm connection up to 557 feet, or digital signals via a Toslink or Coax connection up to 951 feet. Audio source can be selected via a toggle switch. The Toslink, Coax, and RCA audio outputs are all synchronized and can be used simultaneously to provide digital and analog audio to 3 different devices at the same time without any lag between audio formats. The PA-EXTDA supports PCM, DTS, and Dolby audio formats and the included POC technology allows the transmitter to be powered up by the receiving unit for quick and easy installation.

The HD4KEX30, PA-EXTDA, and HD4KCLK are all available now.