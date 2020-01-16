Vanco Now Shipping Beale Street Audio 1,000W Amplifiers

The What: Vanco Intl. is now shipping the BAV4250 and BAV2500, two Beale Street Audio amplifiers that add diversity to the company’s selection of electronics built for residential and commercial AV installations.

Vanco Beale Street BAV4250

The What Else:The BAV4250 is a 4-input, 4-channel amplifier with an output of 250 Watts per channel, and compatibility with 4-ohm, 8-ohm, 70-volt, and 100-volt speaker systems. Featuring DSP processing and a Matrix mode that allows any source to be routed to any output, the BAV4250 gives integrators the capability to completely customize the audio performance and AV experience in any environment.

The BAV4250 features IP control with a browser-based GUI for easy setup and control. Rack-mountable with accessories included, the BAV4250 can be installed in a rack and controlled from the front panel.

The BAV2500 offers all the same features as the BAV4250, only it is a 2-input, 2-channel amplifier with double the power at 500 Watts per channel, making it a powerful solution for stereo installations.

The Bottom Line: Beale Street Audio’s BAV4250 and BAV2500 are now shipping. Interested distributors can contact Vanco Intl. directly for pricing.