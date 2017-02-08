Valens and Lattice Semiconductor Partner to Deliver HDBaseT Reference Design

Valens announced the availability of a reference design for HDBaseT transmission of full 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0, including 4K 60 4:4:4. The reference design leverages Lattice Semiconductor’s video connectivity ASSPs (Application Specific Standard Product) to enable Ultra High-definition (UHD) video transmission using visually lossless compression, while maintaining overall latency to a few microseconds.



The solution pairs Valens Colligo chipset (VS2310) with Lattice’s chipsets (SiI9630, a low-power HDMI 2.0 transmitter and SiI9396, a low-power HDMI 2.0 receiver), to deliver a turnkey reference design for HDMI 2.0 4K60 4:4:4 video for faster time to market.

“With this new reference design, we are addressing the market need for long range transmission of full 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 and HDR-enabled content," said Gabi Shriki, Head of Valens’ AV Business Line. "This solution is also a precursor to the future HDMI 2.1 specification, which will use visually lossless compression to support the higher format resolutions. Valens has a long-standing policy of listening to our customers’ needs, and provide the most suitable solutions to address their requests.”

“As ultra-high-definition content continues to grow, our partnership with Valens enables the delivery of UHD content to the maximum limit of HDMI 2.0 over long distances, without any compromise of quality," said C.H. Chee, Senior Director of Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. "Our broad ASSP product portfolio of UHD-enabled solutions are uniquely positioned to address the advanced requirements of today’s and tomorrow’s consumer and professional audiovisual needs.”

Valens’ HDBaseT Visually Lossless Compression solution will be showcased at the HDBaseT Alliance Stand at ISE 2017 (Stand 5-S85).