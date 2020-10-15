Vaddio Releases RoboFLIP 30 HDBT In-Ceiling Camera

The What: Vaddio has added the RoboFLIP 30 HDBT to its architectural line of cameras. The RoboFLIP 30 HDBT is an HD PTZ camera that can fully rotate into its recessed ceiling case for a smooth, unobstructed view. This unique “flipping” feature also allows room occupants to know when the camera is in use.

(Image credit: Vaddio)

The What Else: Equipped with a low distortion lens and a high definition image sensor along with Vaddio’s Enhanced Wide Dynamic Range, the RoboFLIP 30 HDBT delivers detailed 1080p/60 HD picture quality even in low-light situations. It also features 30x optical zoom and a wide 70.2 horizontal field of view making it ideal for a wide variety of room sizes and applications in government, education, corporate, and houses of worship.

(Image credit: Legrand AV)

The RoboFLIP camera has just one HDBaseT port providing PoE++ power, video, control, and network connection for flexible installations. It can be paired with Vaddio’s OneLINK extension system for a variety of video outputs including HD-SDI, HDMI, USB 3.0, and IP streaming.

The Bottom Line: Featuring a modern web-based user interface, the RoboFLIP 30 HDBT can easily be configured, controlled, monitored ,and managed. Integrators can adjust 16 stored PTZ presets, color, white balance, focus and more. Further, presets can now be programmed in strings for repetitive movements, enabling automated panning shots.