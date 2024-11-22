Vaddio Introduces Video Distribution, Extension Solution for the EasyIP Ecosystem

Vaddio, a brand of Legrand | AV, unveiled the newest member of the EasyIP ecosystem, the EasyIP Tx/Rx HDMI Encoder or Decoder. This two-in-one device offers a simple way to add features and functionality to EasyIP environments.

"Vaddio is constantly striving to bring new innovations to the EasyIP ecosystem," said Stephanie Johnson, Vaddio product manager, Legrand | AV. "The EasyIP Tx/Rx allows third-party cameras or HDMI content sources such as laptops to play in the EasyIP ecosystem, which adds a new dimension of flexibility and value to our customers."

EasyIP Tx/Rx is a single device that can be set to either transmit or receive mode. In transmit mode, EasyIP Tx/Rx converts HDMI signals and analog audio inputs to EasyIP and Dante streams. In receive mode, Tx/Rx converts EasyIP and Dante signals and delivers them as 1080p HDMI and analog audio outputs for local viewing and listening.

With support for Dante, analog, and EasyIP audio routing options, the EasyIP Tx/Rx is a powerful addition for video distribution in conferencing, live presentations, and digital signage applications. PoE+ and a compact design also make it ideal for discreet installation behind displays, under tables, or in AV racks.

"In a conference room, training room, or lecture hall, the EasyIP Tx/Rx makes it easy to add a fixed camera, laptop, confidence monitor, or overflow room display," Johnson said. "It can also be configured as a content distribution system, sending digital signage content from one source to many displays in a building or space."

With the introduction of EasyIP Tx/Rx, EasyIP systems now support multicasting, allowing a single source to be received at any number of destinations. This powerful feature simplifies content distribution across rooms or displays without the need for costly cabling or distribution amplifiers. The multicast capability will be available through a firmware update for all existing EasyIP devices, bringing added flexibility to the entire EasyIP ecosystem.