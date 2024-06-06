New Dante Media Encryption Feature Improves Security

Audinate has added Dante Media Encryption to the evolving security features and benefits of the Dante AV-over-IP platform. Dante Media Encryption protects the content of media flows using AES-256 encryption, safeguarding media from interception or unauthorized access.

“Dante Media Encryption is the only fully interoperable and manufacturer-agnostic solution for AV installations, providing a powerful tool to customers that must adhere to strict security and privacy mandates,” said Mark Gerrard, group product manager, Audinate. “The introduction of Dante Media Encryption demonstrates Audinate’s ongoing industry leadership in the Pro AV industry.”

OEMs will be able to integrate Dante Media Encryption into products like the Pro S1 SOC (pictured) and future Dante hardware products. (Image credit: Audinate)

Designed with security at its core, Dante offers device, network, and media-level protections for Pro AV manufacturers to integrate into their products and system solutions. A multilayer security architecture already provides a solid foundation for manufacturers and systems integrators to follow best practices when configuring Dante and their products to meet new regulations. The addition of Dante Media Encryption enables Pro AV equipment manufacturers to upgrade qualified Dante firmware and software in new or existing designs to support AES-256 encryption security policies on managed Dante networks.

[The ABCs of AVoIP]

Managed networks are fundamental to a secure AVoIP system, with Dante Director and Dante Domain Manager (DDM) providing secure access controls, network segmentation, policy management, and event logging as essential protections to an installation. Dante Media Encryption capabilities are fully compatible between updated devices in managed Dante networks, and Dante Media Encryption policy is configurable by the AV network administrator through an intuitive user interface on the Dante Director management platform. Dante Director also provides strong key management, including key rotation, for enrolled devices.

Dante product updates for Dante Media Encryption will be available for OEMs to integrate with their products in the second half of this year.