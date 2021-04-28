UVA Biocomplexity Institute Upgrades with Yamaha UC Solutions

University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, a research organization specializing in bioinformatics, computational biology, and systems biology, is delivering higher quality lectures, meetings, and research presentations thanks to the addition of conferencing solutions from Yamaha UC. After experiencing poor audio and control system integration challenges with off-the-shelf consumer-grade conferencing equipment, integration firm Horizon AVL selected Yamaha's proven CS-700 Video Sound Bar and Yamaha YVC-1000 Microphone and Speaker System.

"Audio sets the tone for remote collaboration,” said Michael Fitch, vice president of sales and marketing at Yamaha UC. “If those on the far end can't hear you or if the product is hard to use, it's really challenging to create a high-caliber experience for anyone. The installation at the Biocomplexity Institute is a great example of how organizations can deliver better, more productive meetings and classes with easy-to-use conferencing tools built for intelligible, natural conversation."

[The Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC]

For the huddle rooms, the Yamaha CS-700 not only resolved the poor audio issues that the Biocomplexity Institute experienced, but also the lack of interoperability with the Crestron control systems installed in the rooms. The all-in-one Zoom-certified Video soundbar combines an adaptive beamforming microphone array for clear conversation; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera that captures participants and the room in clear detail for students and other participants on the far end. The solution eliminates the inherent inefficiencies of touching and operating disparate video and audio equipment during calls and the eye sore of cables snaked around the room.

(Image credit: Yamaha UC)

The CS-700 features an open API for integration with Crestron and other commercial-grade room controllers. Users can control CS-700's control volume, mute, and camera's zoom, pan, tilt, and input functions directly from the control system, creating a simple conferencing experience. Staff can launch Zoom in seconds, with all the controls they need right at their fingertips.

Inside the institute's medium and large conference rooms, Horizon AVL installed Yamaha YVC-1000 Microphone and Speaker System integrated with Huddly cameras. The Zoom-certified Yamaha YVC-1000 is well suited both remote learning and high-level conference calls. It features separate intelligent microphones and a full-range speaker unit that can be placed close to a display for naturally blended audio and video to enable full far-end comprehension. Yamaha's adaptive echo cancellation and human voice activity detection (HVAD) sound processing technologies developed over the years minimize background noise and help facilitate a stress-free, fluid conversation.