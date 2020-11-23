Utelogy Launches High Availability Solution for Workplace Management

The What: Utelogy Corporation has released High Availability, a new component of its software system designed to help ensure continuous uptime as workspace management demand soars. The feature works in the background to eliminate single points of failure by utilizing the N+1 architecture providing redundancy across geolocated datacenters, promoting responsiveness, and ensuring continuous uptime for the company’s widening enterprise customer base.

The What Else: High Availability (HA) has been developed as a direct response to soaring customer demand and to support global deployments and the needs of some the world’s largest managed service providers. HA ensures the blue-chip F500 organizations using the Utelogy platform to manage and monitor mission-critical Workplace technology achieve maximum productivity and reliability.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Remote Monitoring

High Availability has been designed to ensure the Utelogy platform is continuously available and active, thus saving time, avoiding lost revenue, and combating the threat of data loss. It eliminates single points of failure by ensuring seamless stateful failover to always-ready backup servers in case of any problem with the primary server.

“As many of the world’s largest organizations contemplate what their 2021 ‘post-COVID’ workplace will look like, one thing has become abundantly clear and that is that the meeting spaces must be able to replicate the levels of reliability and usability their employees have enjoyed from their personal devices while working from home,” said Jonathan Mangnall, managing director, EMEA. “To achieve this they are increasingly turning to Utelogy to provide unparalleled levels of equipment and platform insight via our market-leading platform.”

The Bottom Line: The High Availability component is designed to allow the U-Server server application to endure different demand loads and different types of failure with the least possible downtime.