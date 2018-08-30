Utelogy Debuts on 2018 Inc. 5000

After experiencing tremendous growth in the last 18 months, Utelogy has debuted at No. 984 on the 37th annual Inc. 5000, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a huge milestone for us. We were very excited to learn that we broke the top 1000,” said Frank Pellkofer, co-founder and CEO. “Much thanks to our talented and dedicated employees who are the backbone of our company.”

The 2018 Inc. 5000 list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists, and has achieved an astounding three year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

“As we celebrate this accomplishment, we look forward to another exciting year. In 2018, we started our global expansion, and now that we have our distribution channels in EMEA and Asia Pacific, we are seeing global brand recognition and expect to experience another solid year of growth,” added Pellkofer.

Utelogy’s growth in revenue also means an acceleration to its product efforts. The company is set to step up its development as it brings on new technical resources and growth to its sales force.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.