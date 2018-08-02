Utelogy Adds New Product Manager

Utelogy has hired Kody Kochaver as the company's new product manager. Kochaver brings 13 years of AV technology experience including a decade of leadership in high-end technology with Zonar Systems, jydo, and Blacktee Systems.

Kody Kochaver

“Kody is a creative innovator with a vast understanding of what users need from enterprise AV solutions,” said William (Bill) Tinnel, Utelogy’s senior vice president of operations and chief commercial pfficer. “As a product manager, his depth of end-user expectations will help Utelogy continue to build and deliver outstanding solutions.”

“It’s a privilege to be joining a team that shares my vision,” said Kochaver. “Utelogy is well-positioned in the market with a powerful and popular AV platform. I look forward to continuing to change the paradigm with the Utelogy platform, working with a talented team, and building a truly remarkable product.”

“It has been another year of growth for the company,” concluded Tinnel. “We have always been proud of the high level of expertise and talent of the individuals on the Utelogy team. I am pleased that we continue to attract and hire innovative and experienced people that deepen and expand the talent pool at Utelogy.”