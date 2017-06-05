Utelogy Continues Its Growth with the Addition of Jimmy Ho as Product Development Vice President

Utelogy, which makes software for control, enterprise management and analytics of audiovisual systems for business and education, has announced that Giang "Jimmy" Ho has joined the company as vice president, Product Development.

According to a recent press statement, Utelogy has seen steady growth in clients, representative firms, and solution partners throughout North America. Increased focus on product development and innovation ensures that Utelogy clients and partners will continue to benefit from Utelogy software solutions.

"Jimmy brings strong leadership and deep experience from start-up organizations to multi-billion dollar enterprises. His work ethic and discipline will contribute to our mission of delivering the best AV solutions for business, education, and government," said Utelogy co-founder and CTO Scott McGarrigle.

Jimmy Ho comes to Utelogy with more than 20 years of experience and a focus in business and IT strategy and optimization. "I enjoy the opportunity to develop and empower development team members to contribute to their full potential," said Mr. Ho. "My philosophy is that regardless of what you do, be the best at it because you can never lose. We either win or learn a valuable lesson."

At age 23, Ho was the Director of Operations for Orion Hanel, then the largest foreign company in Vietnam. After migrating to America in the 1990s, he co-founded businesses in the service industry, joined a start-up in information security, then served as a Senior IT resource for a large financial services organization in Orange County, Calif.

