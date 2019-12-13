Using Artificial Intelligence with Human Intelligence for Student Success (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Over the past ten years, the University of South Florida (USF) has experienced dramatic improvement in student success, as measured by the first-year persistence rate, the four-year graduation rate, and the six-year graduation rate. Each of those metrics has improved substantially. To promote persistence and completion, the university implemented a wide array of programs, practices, and policies based on a campus Student Success Task Force Report released in April 2010."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Can AI really impact student success? This look at USF shows that, when applied thoughtfully and purposefully with a human touch, it can make a major difference.