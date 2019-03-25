Userful to Launch Unlimited Display Resolution Feature for Userful Cloud at DSE 2019

The What: Userful Corporation is launching an unlimited resolution feature to its Userful Cloud solution. Unlimited resolution enables organizations to create and display ultra-high-resolution visual content directly from the cloud to smart displays—at the display’s native resolution—with no additional hardware needed.

The What Else: “We are seeing more and more companies looking to create bigger, better, and more immersive video content,” said John Marshall, CEO, Userful. “The problem is lack of easy and cost-effective options to scale up so that every display is at its full native resolution. Combining our cloud management, content streaming, and support for an unlimited number of screens—with no additional hardware and on any angle rotation—makes for a powerful tool to create new immersive experiences.”

The Bottom Line: Userful Cloud is one solution within Userful’s Visual Networking Platform, announced in January. The unlimited resolution feature will be available to customers in Spring 2019 and can be seen at DSE 2019 in Booth 1734.