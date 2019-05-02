Topics

University of Florida Leverages Data to Ensure Student Success (EdTech Magazine)

"The University of Florida already has impressive graduation rates. Nearly all of its freshman, 97 percent, stick around for a second year, and almost 87 percent finish with a degree within six years. However, in a quest to become a top five university, UF recently launched a data analytics program designed to identify students at risk of dropping out or prolonging their studies."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

By consolidating academic and financial data into an easy-to-use student dashboard, the University of Florida is using the power of data analytics to help keep learners on the path to completion.