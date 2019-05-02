University of Florida Leverages Data to Ensure Student Success (EdTech Magazine)

"The University of Florida already has impressive graduation rates. Nearly all of its freshman, 97 percent, stick around for a second year, and almost 87 percent finish with a degree within six years. However, in a quest to become a top five university, UF recently launched a data analytics program designed to identify students at risk of dropping out or prolonging their studies."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

By consolidating academic and financial data into an easy-to-use student dashboard, the University of Florida is using the power of data analytics to help keep learners on the path to completion.