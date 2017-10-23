University of Dayton Upgrading Arena with New Daktronics Displays

The University of Dayton will host several new displays manufactured and installed by Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota. The Flyers will gain a new nine-display centerhung system, two ribbon displays, four basketball stanchion displays and five digital scorer’s tables.

“Our fans will be impressed by what this new system has to offer,” said Scott DeBolt, Senior Associate Athletics Director and Director of UD Arena. “We are more than doubling our capacity to relay information during events. With all those elements, there will be plenty of graphics and videos that we can throw out there to keep folks informed of stats, out-of-town scores, replays, sponsors, upcoming events, promotions, you name it.”

The centerhung will be comprised of four main displays, each with 6-millimeter line spacing and measuring 13.5 feet high by 20 feet wide. Four 6-millimeter displays fill in the corners between the main displays and a lower ring display will encircle the centerhung with 10-millimeter line spacing measuring 3 feet high by 75 feet wide.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with the University of Dayton by upgrading the LED displays in their arena,” said Daryl Mihal, Daktronics Regional Sales Manager. “These additions will ensure fans and student-athletes are receiving the best game-day experience possible. We’re excited for the upcoming season as they unveil the upgrades for the first time.”



The main centerhung displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing them to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, game statistics and information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

The two ribbon displays along the seating fascia each feature 15-millimeter line spacing and measure 3 feet high by 100 feet wide.

The four stanchion displays mounted to the basketball hoop’s support structure each measure 1 foot high and 3 feet wide with 6-millimeter line spacing. The five scorer’s tables can be arranged in any configuration with each display featuring 6-millimeter line spacing and measuring 2 feet high by 9 feet wide.

The corner displays, ring display, ribbon displays and scorer’s tables will provide complementary statistics and information to the main displays while also providing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.