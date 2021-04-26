Universities are adopting cloud services at an accelerating pace (EdScoop)

"Universities and colleges are moving their finance and human capital management systems to the cloud at a quickening pace, according to data published Monday by The Tambellini Group, a higher education consulting and research firm."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This probably doesn't come as a surprise, generally speaking, but more and more institutions are making the leap to the cloud, but the rate of change is very telling. Per research from The Tambellini Group, a whopping 90% of higher ed institutions opted for cloud-based systems rather than locally hosted alternatives.