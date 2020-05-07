Topics

Universities Adopt Remote Lab Tools to Let Engineering Students Continue Work Remotely (Campus Technology)

By ()

"Three universities have gone public with their use of remote laboratory equipment from National Instruments (NI) to give students hands-on practice with live data and instrumentation, even as they made the switch from in-person to remote classes. The company specializes in automated test and measurement systems."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Just because campuses are closed doesn't mean that lab-based learning can't happen at home. Read how schools are embracing remote equipment to help students continue working on experiments.