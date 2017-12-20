Unified AV Systems Acquires Xzact Technologies

Unified AV Systems announced the completion of the acquisition of Xzact Technologies and plans to merge the operations of Xzact Technologies into the company effective January 1, 2018.



This transaction addresses a key element of the UAVS Strategic Plan to expand beyond pure Audio Visual solutions for customers and the ability to provide a full breadth of IT, AV, and other low voltage capabilities to enhance client operations.

“This is a very deliberate and strategic move to provide our customers with a partner that can be their single source for all AV, IT and low voltage solutions,” said Barry Goldin, UAVS President. “We have a long history with, and immense respect for, the Xzact Technologies team and look forward to integrating our operations to the benefit of our customers and employees.”

Xzact Technologies is a Charlotte, NC-based company providing design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services for mission-critical infrastructure and network communications technologies to both private and public sector clients.